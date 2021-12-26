Atlanta Season 3 Teaser Starring Donald Glover Released

Donald’s Glover’s acclaimed FX series, Atlanta, first premiered back in 2016 and earned five Emmys during its first two seasons including “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.” The show’s second season came to an end in 2018 and it’s finally returning after nearly four years. A new trailer for the long-awaited third season was just released and teases the Atlanta crew in Europe.

“Richer thoughts ahead. March 24th 2022 on FX, stream on Hulu,” the official YouTube description reads. You can check out the teaser below out:

“We are thrilled to have ‘Atlanta’ back with a new season on March 24th,” Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment, said in a statement. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers, and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes ‘Atlanta’ so great.”

You can check out the synopsis from FX here: “Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 finds Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred / Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.”

Glover’s Atlanta is expected to have at least one more season on FX in 2023, but the multi-talented star also has future plans to work with Amazon. According to a THR report from earlier this year, Glover is getting his own content channel on Prime Video. Stephen Glover, who writes on Atlanta, will also be getting an overall deal with the company. This is about creative control and the ability to curate artists that the actor feels resonate with his brand.

As for Glover’s other hit series, Community, fans are still hoping for a movie. Discussions of a Community film have been ongoing for years, and the topic has been coming up more and more ever since the series was put on Netflix last April, which was followed by the cast’s virtual reunion. During the reunion, Glover hilariously learned that he wasn’t in the cast’s group chat.

While chatting, Yvette Nicole Brown told Gillain Jacobs to post a video in their group chat, which causes Glover to ask, “There’s a group chat? I’m not in this group chat.” Brown coly replied, “You’re not in the group chat?” Glover responds, “I literally, after this, I literally was going to be like, ‘We should have a group chat.’ There’s no group chat?!” Brown then added, “I think we assumed you were too busy, Donald.” Glover clapped back, “So, y’all didn’t put me in this group chat,” which causes everyone to laugh. “Wow, it is kind of funny. Afterwards I was going to be like, ‘I should start a group chat.’ If I had started one, would you guys have told me there was one already?,” Glover asked. As everyone keeps laughing and Ken Jeong quips, “No, no we wouldn’t. We wouldn’t have said it.” You can check out the reunion here.

