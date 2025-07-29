James Cameron Already Working on Avatar Spinoff (Besides All the Movies)

The first trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash has officially been released, giving audiences a stunning glimpse at the third installment of James Cameron’s revolutionary sci-fi epic. The footage introduces a fiery new conflict and a more aggressive tribe of Na’vi, promising to escalate the stakes for Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family. With this much-anticipated sequel on the horizon, Cameron is already planning far into the future, with at least two more sequels, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, scheduled for 2029 and 2031, respectively. However, the director’s ambitions for the world of Pandora extend even beyond the main film saga. In a recent interview with Empire magazine, Cameron revealed that he is actively developing an animated anthology series designed to explore the unseen corners of the franchise.

“I said [to Disney], ‘Look, I want to do an animated anthology series that’s essentially in the world, but stories that you wouldn’t have expected from that world,’” Cameron explained. “There might even be an animated feature in there – it might be a feature for streaming, or a theatrical feature.” The project would allow for stories that don’t fit within the narrative structure or character focus of the main films, offering a new avenue for world-building. “A good early example is The Animatrix, where they went afield in the Matrix world. These are all great examples of how we can add texture and baroque detail to the world of Avatar.” Cameron elaborated on the potential scope, stating the anthology could focus on “backstory on characters and tangential stuff that happened off-camera within the movies. Who first landed on Pandora? The first expedition. You could go anywhere you want.”

“We haven’t done much with that yet,” Cameron admitted, clarifying the project’s current status. “We’re still gathering our stories and that sort of thing, and I’ve got to find the boutique filmmakers, the animators, that want to do it.” His comments indicate that the animated series is still in the conceptual phase, with the creative team focused on developing story ideas and identifying the right talent to bring these new Pandora tales to life. Still, with great animated anthologies such as Love, Death + Robots, Star Wars: Visions, and Secret Level being released in the past few years, it shouldn’t be too hard for Cameron to find the right talent to bring his idea to life.

Everything We Know About Avatar: Fire and Ash

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Avatar: Fire and Ash picks up after the events of The Way of Water, with the Sully family still grappling with the loss of their eldest son, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters). The film will introduce a significant new threat in the form of the Mangkwan Clan, a volcanic Na’vi tribe also known as the “Ash People,” led by the fierce warrior Varang (Oona Chaplin). Cameron has stated he wants to move beyond the “all humans are bad, all Na’vi are good” dynamic, and the Ash People will represent a darker side of the Na’vi, hardened by years of hardship. The trailer hints that Varang and her fire-wielding clan may even ally themselves with the human RDA forces led by the returning Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang).

The film also promises a significant shift in perspective. Cameron has confirmed that Jake Sully will no longer be the primary narrator. Instead, the story of Fire and Ash will be told through the eyes of his son, Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), reflecting the character’s growing importance in the saga. Cameron has further revealed that each subsequent sequel will feature a different narrator, allowing the audience to experience the unfolding events from new viewpoints. As such, the story is set to be a turning point for the Sully family and for Pandora, with Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) returning alongside Ronal (Kate Winslet) and the human character Spider (Jack Champion).

Avatar: Fire and Ash arrives in theaters on December 19, 2025.

