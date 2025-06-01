5 Sci-Fi Shows to Watch After Netflix’s Love Death & Robots

The fourth season of Netflix’s Love, Death & Robots dropped on the service back in mid-May, giving fans and viewers just enough time to binge, watch again, and then pine for more. Fans had been waiting close to three years for the animated sci-fi anthology to return, even if it opens with a six-minute Red Hot Chili Peppers music video that might not be everybody’s cup of tea. At the same time, said video is directed by David Fincher, and everybody is a marionette puppet. Don’t try to lie and say you’re not slightly intrigued by such a thing’s existence. It is already a small part of the production. But, music video opening notwithstanding, what can you pick up next if you still want more sci-fi anthology fun, be it animated or live-action? Thanks to the expansive libraries on streaming platforms, the options are prevalent and come in different varieties depending on your mood.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some obvious choices would be Heavy Metal and Heavy Metal 2000, given the influence they had on creating Love, Death & Robots. You could also hunt down episodes of Liquid Television from the old MTV days, or keep it modern, like with Disney+’s Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire or Scavenger’s Reign on Max and Netflix. They are just out there waiting for more people to uncover them. Fans could even go more traditional with Star Wars: Visions. These are all great options, but there are a few specifics that we’d like to suggest that are cut from a similar cloth. Scroll down to see what your next binge could look like.

1) The Outer Limits

ABC

While The Twilight Zone receives most of the fanfare, The Outer Limits has been seen as the stepchild of Rod Serling’s anthology series over the years. Both share a lot of thematic elements, like self-contained anthology episodes with a focus on sci-fi elements over horror. The original Outer Limits ran for two seasons and offered hour-long episodes, with Season 1 mixing sci-fi and horror elements and Season 2 opting for more hard sci-fi stories. It was remade on Showtime in 1995, with the original series currently streaming on Pluto TV and the reboot’s six seasons hanging out on The Roku Channel.

2) Night Gallery

NBC

If you’re looking to pull back from the science fiction a bit and want to watch something more spooky, might we suggest Night Gallery? Rod Serling’s follow-up to The Twilight Zone leaned more into horror stories, but shared a lot of the same DNA as its predecessor. The series also features the directorial debut of Steven Spielberg in the pilot’s second-half story, “Eyes.” The show is sadly only available to purchase, but it is available through Apple TV+ or Amazon Prime Video.

3) Black Mirror

Netflix

Given that the seventh season/series of Black Mirror recently dropped on Netflix, it’s a gamble to include it here. But it is worth it, given the quality of the series and its differing views on the future of technology. Much like Love, Death & Robots, the anthology series focuses on self-contained stories revolving around technology and science fiction. While you’re only getting one story per episode, as opposed to three thematically related segments in Robots, they pack a punch. Infinitely rewatchable.

4) Electric Dreams

Prime Video

If classic science fiction stories are more your speed, how about Amazon’s Electric Dreams? The anthology series adapts the stories of Phillip K. Dick with an all-star cast that occupies similar space to The Twilight Zone. The series delivers 10 episodes based on Dick’s short stories, with some standouts being “Autofac” with Juno Temple and Janelle Monae and “Human Is” starring Bryan Cranston and Essie Davis.

5) Secret Level

Prime Video

And finally, let’s just say you want another anthology from Tim Miller that is separate but similar to Netflix’s Love, Death & Robots? Amazon’s Secret Level is waiting for you to start streaming. The difference is that each episode deals with a short story within a different gaming franchise. Classics like Mega Man and Pac-Man get reimagined, with the latter going way out with the introduction of Shadow Labyrinth. But then we also have some great sci-fi titles receiving love. The Outer Worlds 2, Armored Core, Warhammer, and several others get a chance to shine in their shorts.

Are there any you would recommend that we may have overlooked? Do you disagree with our choices? Let us know in the comments.