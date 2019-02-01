‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Funko Pops Are Available Now

Funko unveiled their Avatar: The Last Airbender Pop figure collection back in December and the pre-orders were off the charts. At the time of writing, the majority of the figures are in-stock at Walmart with free 2-day shipping on orders over $35. You can also order online for free pickup in your local store. Links to the individual figures are available below and most of them are discounted to $8.78. Odds are they will sell out – if that happens your best bet is to pre-order them via Entertainment Earth (February release) or Amazon (March release).

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Zuko Pop! Vinyl Figure #538 (Chase)

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Anng with Momo Pop! Vinyl Figure #534

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Appa Pop! Vinyl Figure #540

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Irok with Tea Pop! Vinyl Figure #539

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Toph Pop! Vinyl Figure #537

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Katara Pop! Vinyl Figure #535

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Sokka Pop! Vinyl Figure #536

At the time of writing, the Zuko (Chase) Pop doesn’t appear to be in stock anywhere online, but you can pre-order it here with shipping slated for sometime in February. It’s also available to pre-order via Amazon with a ship date slated for March 1st.

As far as exclusives are concerned, the Aang on airscooter with a glow in the dark Chase is sold out at Hot Topic, but it is available via Amazon with a markup. Azula is available through the Funko Insider Club at GameStop.

