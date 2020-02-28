Avengers: Endgame Directors Debut on The Simpsons in This Clip From “Bart and the Bad Guy”

Now that the show is owned by Disney, The Simpsons is really driving the point home, with an upcoming episode that features Avengers: Endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, as well as Marvel honcho Kevin Feige in a villainous role reminiscent of Thanos. With the episode airing on Sunday, fans have been getting more and more glimpses of the Marvel-ous parody, and the Russo brothers just took to social media to share a short clip of themselves on this weekend’s episode, in glorious, yellow-skinned animated form. The episode, titled “Bart and the Bad Guy,” reads like a pretty classic The Simpsons episode, with a case of mistaken identity leading to an insidious blackmail plot…orchestrated by Bart, of course.

Per the episodoe’s official synopsis, “in ‘Bart and the Bad Guy,’ Bart manages — by way of a massive misunderstanding — to see an advance cut of the unreleased sequel of the extremely popular Vindicator superhero movie franchise. And he quickly discovers that he can leverage his recently procured spoiler knowledge as blackmail material. But when the studio execs behind the film learn of Bart’s scheme, they vow to stop at nothing to silence him.”

And that’s where the Russos — as you might guess — come in. You can check the clip, along with some words from the Russos, out below.

Our kids grew up on @TheSimpsons, and frankly, so did we. What an incredibly surreal process to record, nonetheless see ourselves as a part of this amazing world. Tune in this Sunday at 8PM on @FOXTV. We have to save the popcorn farmers at all costs… #ChinnosDemandsYourSilence pic.twitter.com/X0BUK09zh3 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) February 28, 2020

Per the episode synopsis, the Russo Brothers will be voicing a pair of movie executives that will stop at nothing to shut down Bart’s rumor blackmail. While it seems as though their characters will be a prominent part of the episode, Feige will have a much smaller cameo, voicing the villain of the Vindicator franchise, Chinnos — a blue-skinned alien warrior with approximately 37 chins, a play on the character’s appearance in the Marvel comics and movies.

Other characters in the episode will parody various superhero properties, including a pretty clear Suicide Squad riff. Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran Cobie Smulders will play a heroine called Hydrangea, and her real-life husband, Taran Killam, will be the superhero Airshot.

The Simpsons airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. “Bart and the Bad Guy” will debut on Sunday.