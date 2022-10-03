The CW Execs Leave Company After Nexstar Takeover

This past year has been one of great change for The CW, as control of the fan-favorite network has now been taken over by Nexstar Media Group. Reports from recent months have indicated how Nexstar plans to run the network in the future — and it looks like that is continuing to include some major behind-the-scenes changes. On Monday, shortly after it was confirmed that longtime president Mark Pedowitz will be stepping away from the company, The Hollywood Reporter revealed two additional executive changes. According to their reporting, finance chief Mitch Nedick and chief branding Officer and president of streaming Rick Haskins have both been let go by Pedowitz's successor, Dennis Miller. Nedick and Haskins' final day with the company will reportedly be this coming Friday.

Haskins, who has been with the network for more than a decade, was in charge of the network's branding and promotional efforts, as well as its presence on streaming, including the free ad-supported CW Seed service. Nedick, who has been in his role since 2006, helped expand the network's efforts to seven nights a week.

These changes represent Nexstar's overall push to expand The CW's reach and variety of programming, and to hopefully undo the network's reported $100+ million losses. The network already made headlines earlier this year when it cancelled over half a dozen of its new or veteran shows — DC entries Naomi, Batwoman, and Legends of Tomorrow, as well as In the Dark, the Vampire Diaries spinoff Legacies, and the network's reboots of Charmed, Dynasty, 4400, and Roswell, New Mexico.

At the moment, The CW's crop of shows for the 2022-2023 season include the final season of Riverdale, as well as new seasons of The Flash, Superman & Lois, All American, Nancy Drew, Stargirl, Walker, Kung Fu, and All American: Homecoming. The network also has a trio of new shows for this upcoming fall season — the The Winchesters, the DC-inspired Gotham Knights, and the Walker prequel Walker: Independence. The Winchesters and Walker: Independence are both set to have its series premieres in the coming weeks.

What do you think of the latest behind-the-scenes changes at The CW? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!