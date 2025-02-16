Cobra Kai Creators Want to Make Back to the Future Sequel Series (But Will It Happen?)

Now that Cobra Kai is finished, the creative team behind the revitalization of the Karate Kid universe are hoping to move right on to another beloved film property from the 1980s. In the final moments of Cobra Kai‘s series finale, co-creators Josh Heald and Jon Hurwitz appeared on-screen in cameo roles as film producers having a chat at a restaurant. They joked in the scene about pitching a sequel series to Back to the Future, essentially starting the Cobra Kai journey over with a new franchise.

That was just a joke to wrap the series on a fun note, but there’s definitely some truth to the intentions of the creators. Speaking to People (along with third co-creator Hayden Schlossberg), Heald and Hurwitz explained that they’re ready to make something new out of Back to the Future, and they’re just waiting for the opportunity.

“That’s just us having fun,” Hurwtiz said. “We know that the Back to the Future franchise is something that’s very closely guarded — and for good reason. If they ever decided they wanted to have a sequel series, then we’d be all-in.”

“Everything I’ve read about them makes it seem like they’re looking for somebody to come in and pitch them an idea, so we’ll see,” added Hurwitz.

At another event, Hurwitz told People that he believes the original creative team behind Back to the Future wants the film to get a similar treatment to Cobra Kai.

“Everything I’ve read and everything I understand — and maybe I haven’t checked the trades in a couple of weeks — but the Bobs [screenwriter Bob Gale and director Robert Zemeckis] want this to happen,” he said. “They’ve been asking for years for somebody to come in and revolutionize the Back to the Future universe. And I say, who better than us? But it’s really up to them at the end of the day. So I’m curious if they have any thoughts on that.”

Will There Be a Back to the Future Sequel Series?

The Cobra Kai team sounds confident that the Back to the Future team wants a sequel show. Recent comments from Bob Gale, however, paint a different picture.

“People always say when are you guys going to do a Back to the Future 4?” Gale said earlier this year. “And we say f-ck you. And you can quote me on this.”

When those comments were presented to the Cobra Kai creators, Heald said that Gale is simply trying to play hardball.

“It’s the chase,” he explained. “They’re definitely negging us. … That’s how the union is born.”