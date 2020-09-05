Batman: The Animated Series Fans Celebrate Show's 28th Birthday

28 years ago, Batman: The Animated Series first premiered on television. Featuring the voices of Kevin Conroy as Batman, Mark Hamill as The Joker, and dozens of others, the animated project would go on to become a fan-favorite of many. In fact, the series even serves as the first true appearance of Harley Quinn, appearing in the series a few months before her first comic book appearance was released.

It still holds its own nearly 30 years as fans can go back and binge the entire series on DC Universe and fans around the world have been celebrating the show's 28th birthday all day on Twitter. In total, the series ran for 85 episodes and featured characters like Robin (Dick Grayson), Batgirl, Alfred Pennyworth, Jim Gordon, Harvey Bullock, Lucius Fox, Jonah Hex, Zatanna, Two-Face, Penguin, Catwoman, Riddler, Poison Ivy, Scarecrow, Clayface, and virtually the entire remainder of Batman's rogue's gallery.

