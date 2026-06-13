HBO’s Spinoff of a Sci-Fi Masterpiece Already Feels Like an Afterthought After Just 1 Season

When making a spin-off, it’s important to keep in mind that it won’t necessarily land or succeed. This type of project tends to work much better with audiences who are already fans of something, rather than viewers who might try to enter the universe through it for the first time. In the sci-fi genre, many series and movies have managed to expand in this way, but they’ve also struggled significantly with ratings and reception, as is the case with Star Trek: Enterprise, The Lone Gunmen, or Star Wars: The Acolyte, for example. And the problem isn’t necessarily a lack of budget or a strong cast, but rather that these projects often arrive at audiences feeling more like an obligation than something with a meaningful purpose that truly makes sense.

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The TV market is already saturated with content, so spin-offs need to do much more than just exist within an already well-known brand — the goal has to be to genuinely justify their presence. And HBO has a very recent show derived from a massive production that ended up raising questions about whether it was really necessary in the first place.

Dune: Prophecy Feels Like a Show That Didn’t Need to Be Made

image courtesy of hbo

If you’re a fan of the Dune franchise, you definitely know Dune: Prophecy. If you’re not a fan, but at least watched Denis Villeneuve’s two films, you probably don’t. We’re talking about a sci-fi saga that has one of the most influential universes ever created in recent decades, and because there is so much to explore, the spin-off was developed for HBO. The intention is to focus on the past of the Bene Gesserit, long before Paul Atreides rises to power. And no, it’s not a bad idea, especially since many people are intrigued by this mysterious and powerful sisterhood within the main story (and there is original material to support it). The real problem is that since the release of Season 1, the conversation around the series has never matched the level of interest people have in the movie franchise.

Dune is a very complex saga, so much so that David Lynch’s first attempt to adapt it was considered a failure. with a new version, it worked so well that it not only captured fans but also the general audience. It’s no surprise that the conclusion of this epic is set to release this year and is one of the most anticipated films for thousands of people. The saga has simply become an unavoidable cultural event. But for the spin-off, there seems to be a deafening silence around it — nobody really has high expectations for the show as a whole, nor for Season 2, which is set to release later this year. The question is: why?

In theory, it doesn’t make much sense, especially since the films encouraged many people to read the books and explore more of this universe. But the answer lies in the simple fact that putting Dune: Prophecy into production should have been more carefully considered in the long term. What does that mean? This is a show made for fans, and a large part of its audience is indeed made up of them (we’re talking about real fans, so separate from those who are casually interested). It was created because the movies managed to break into the mainstream, so naturally, it seemed like a good idea to invest in expansion projects, assuming there would be a large audience for it. However, even though Villeneuve’s franchise achieved something massive, Dune is still, undeniably, somewhat niche.

To better understand this, it’s worth comparing the saga to The Hunger Games, Avatar, or even Jurassic Park, for example. These are franchises that generate huge box office numbers, receive highly positive critical reception, spark engagement, feature acclaimed directors, and operate at a very mainstream level of visibility — all of which make them global events. But all of that happens because most of the audience goes to see them when a new installment is released, rather than having a deeply active fandom constantly exploring each universe in detail.

The Dune films fit perfectly into that category, and that’s something worth considering when planning a spin-off. Today, the vast majority of people are waiting for Dune: Part Three because of the cinematic experience it promises, not because they are deeply invested in exploring lore or discussing theories. As a result, Dune: Prophecy was never going to have comparable audience engagement or expectations.

The Dune Spin-Off Also Falls Short in Some Production Aspects

image courtesy of hbo

And beyond audience interest, when you actually watch the show, it also lacks a certain level of ambition in execution. Not that an HBO production is required to go beyond its means, but we are talking about Dune. The series does deliver well-built sets, highly detailed costumes, and production design that tries to maintain the elevated standard associated with the film universe. The problem is that this visual care doesn’t always translate into an engaging story. Many episodes of the first season feel more focused on establishing rules, hierarchies, and context rather than actually moving forward with conflicts that keep the viewer invested. And that creates a certain distance, making the pacing feel so slow that it becomes difficult at times to stay fully engaged.

Sci-fi doesn’t need to be slow all the time, even if moments of slower storytelling are sometimes necessary. It’s about balance, and Dune: Prophecy feels like it doesn’t even try to find it. As a result, the show lacks emotional impact, and the only moments that generate any real excitement (at least so far) are concentrated toward the final episode of the season. The performances are very strong, especially in scenes of political confrontation and internal tension, but they are undeniably diluted by this overly controlled pacing, which rarely allows the story to become more surprising or intense.

image courtesy of hbo

And even with potentially rich themes such as genetic manipulation, religious structures, and long-term political control, the series never quite manages to turn these elements into something that feels essential. So in the end, Dune: Prophecy is average. It has interesting moments here and there, but it doesn’t sustain itself across six episodes. In short, its biggest issue isn’t a lack of potential, but the feeling that it is never realized.

The Dune universe has already proven it can sustain complex storytelling, but that always depends on a combination of pacing, strong characters, and thematic clarity. The spin-off ends up feeling just like a pure world-building exercise. And yes, there is still room to improve and change that, but if it continues as it is, things will unfortunately only go downhill. That’s why, even with a confirmed return for Season 2, it still stands as a major afterthought.

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