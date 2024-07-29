Batman: Caped Crusader Review: The Dark Knight Returns in a Timeless Classic





Batman: Caped Crusader has some serious creative force backing up this latest animated take on the Dark Knight. Aside from Batman The Animated Series’ Bruce Timm returning as a producer, the show also houses a brain trust with the likes of J.J. Abrams, The Batman director Matt Reeves, comic writers Ed Brubaker and Greg Rucka, and many more. To match the creative power working behind the scenes, Caped Crusader has a killer cast of voice talent bringing to life this new interpretation of Gotham in Hamish Linklater, Christina Ricci, Diedrich Bader, Minnie Driver, and more. When all is said and done, however, does this new take on Batman live up to what has come before?

Batman: Caped Crusader introduces a Bruce Wayne who is early in his days as Gotham’s Dark Knight and takes place in a period that reflects an early 20th-century aesthetic. In this new animated series, the vast majority of the police force is just as corrupt as the mafia and the supervillains who are plaguing Gotham’s streets. In the face of these growing threats, the Caped Crusader is fresh in his vigilante days and has far less reliance on technology versus his wits and his fists in a slugfest. A perfect example of this is that the Batmobile is simply a souped-up car rather than a tank bursting with an arsenal that would make the U.S. military blush. Taking place over ten episodes, the series has an overarching narrative while presenting individual stories that can stand alone.

To start with an overall statement on the latest DC show, Batman: Caped Crusader is the greatest animated series focusing on the Dark Knight since Batman The Animated Series, full stop. The latest DC show captures the aesthetic and mood necessary to create a killer Batman series while simultaneously injecting interesting and new takes on classic characters and themes. Batman, as a character, has had over 80 years of stories under his utility belt across multiple mediums, so creating compelling, original aspects of Gotham is no easy feat. Batman: Caped Crusader manages to do this in spades, keeping the essentials of Batman in check while mixing in numerous unpredictable, interesting facets never before seen in the crime-riddled city. This is a “green” Batman who relies just as much on his detective skills as his ability to break a purse snatcher’s jaw and that fact works exceptionally well here.

To strengthen the idea of this classic character getting a new coat of paint, we need to talk about Batman’s rogues gallery, which remains an essential part of any Bruce Wayne-centric story. Caped Crusader’s villains maintain what makes the nastier side of Gotham work so well while also flipping said characters on their heads in unexpected, often jaw-dropping ways. There are some lesser-known villains such as Onomotapeia, Gentlemen Ghost, and Nocturna, but the classic rogues all receive major makeovers that are sure to throw viewers for a loop. It’s no easy task to forge completely new iterations of classic characters while staying true to their core elements, but Caped Crusader found a way. Five minutes into the first episode, for example, this fact will be made readily apparent and let viewers know that this is a brand-new ball game in more ways than one.

When it comes to creating a worthy addition to the Batman lore, Gotham City itself routinely needs to be made a living, breathing character. Luckily, Batman: Caped Crusader achieves this idea and then some in its story and atmosphere. Gotham is a city steeped in corruption and Bruce Wayne feels as though he is drowning in this uphill battle to create a shining city on the hill. It’s a dark, drab, violent locale and the reliance on a “timeless” feel for the series works wonders at ensuring that the latest animated series can be enjoyed far into the future. Caped Crusader’s artwork is one that simultaneously maintains the aesthetic of Batman: The Animated Series while adding a modern style that fits this universe. It’s a seamless feel that once again elicits the idea that DC fans will be able to pick this series up far into the future.

There will always be comparisons to Batman: The Animated Series for any new take on the Dark Knight, so addressing it in this review feels necessary. Batman: The Animated Series, for those who might be too young to remember, is one that is still to this day seen as the pinnacle tale featuring the Dark Knight. Its classic stories and living, breathing city streets still resonate in the present, despite animation advancing decades ever since. With that being said, is Batman: Caped Crusader better than the beloved television show that changed the game? No, but it is one that easily can claim the silver medal and earn the title of spiritual successor for the series that debuted in the early ’90s. This is a Batman who is stripped down to his essentials and the series is made better thanks to this fact.

Caped Crusader also has a robust cast of voice actors working for it to help lend credence to the idea of this being a timeless experience. Of course, one of the biggest comparisons that seems impossible to avoid is Hamish Linklater taking on the role of the Dark Knight in the shadow of Kevin Conroy’s legendary performance. Much like the overall comparison to Batman: The Animated Series as a whole, Linklater’s performance as both Batman and Bruce Wayne in Batman: Caped Crusader might not overtake Conroy’s, but it feels more than appropriate for this universe. When it comes to the supporting cast, Christina Ricci’s Catwoman bubbles with excitement, Diedrich Bader’s Harvey Dent drips with confident malice, Jamie Chung’s Harleen Quinzel balances the two creepy sides of the character, and Krystal Joy Bown and Eric Morgan Stuart’s Barbara and Jim Gordon brim with steely resolve. There’s a palpable chemistry in the cast and their repertoire will have fans crossing their fingers for a second season and beyond.

Batman: Caped Crusader is one of the best-animated takes on the Dark Knight. It’s a series that is sure to be held in wide regard for years to come and feels like an essential part of the Batman mythos. Whether you are looking for a spiritual successor to Batman The Animated Series or want a decidedly different take on Gotham’s heroes and villains, Caped Crusader is most assuredly worth your time. I’m hard-pressed to come up with any knocks against this latest Batman series and I believe Dark Knight fans will feel the same. The Dark Knight has finally returned.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Batman: Caped Crusader will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, August 1st.