Is Batman: Caped Crusader As Good As Batman: TAS?

Batman: Caped Crusader is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, but there’s only one question that most viewers will be asking going into it: Is Caped Crusader as good as Batman: The Animated Series?

That answer is a matter of opinion, in the end, but there are some important points to address in comparing the two series. As laid out in our 5 out of 5-star review of the show, Batman: Caped Crusader is – at the very least – a fitting spiritual successor to Batman: The Animated Series.

Why Batman: Caped Crusader Works

As ComicBook critic Evan Valentine points out:

Batman: Caped Crusader is one of the best-animated takes on the Dark Knight. It’s a series that is sure to be held in wide regard for years to come and feels like an essential part of the Batman mythos. Whether you are looking for a spiritual successor to Batman The Animated Series or want a decidedly different take on Gotham’s heroes and villains, Caped Crusader is most assuredly worth your time. I’m hard-pressed to come up with any knocks against this latest Batman series and I believe Dark Knight fans will feel the same. The Dark Knight has finally returned.

The series invests time and depth to make each episode into a complete story, while also building out the larger world of the series. There are slow-burn developments that pay off across the course of the season, and overall, the storytelling feels more modern and mature. It also takes big risks in re-inventing many of the Batman characters and relationships we know – starting with Bruce Wayne/Batman’s relationship with “Pennyworth.” Villains like Penguin and Harley Quinn are presented in very different ways than we’re used to – and even villains that are basically the same in form (Two-Face, The Joker) have had their personalities tweaked to make them feel novel and different.

That is perhaps the distinguishing factor between Batman: Caped Crusader and Batman: TAS: the intended audience. Caped Crusader is clearly a show that is aimed at older viewers – the ones who grew up watching Batman: The Animated Series. There are darker themes; each of the villains is arguably too scary for kids; and there’s even bloodshed and brutality in scenes of action and/or violence. This is not the Batman cartoon show that’s meant to bring new viewers onboard. Batman: TAS remains the more timeless work, which can still appeal to fans young and old even today.

If you are a fan who is of age, then Batman: Caped Crusader is easily the best Batman animated show we’ve gotten since TAS. Check it out on Amazon Prime Video.