The Reason Ruby Rose Left Batwoman Reportedly Revealed

Batwoman fans were shocked and devastated to learn earlier this week that star Ruby Rose wouldn't be returning to the series for the second season, with Variety noting that the reason for the exit was likely due to the intense commitment to starring in a network series as a lead. Rose's breakout role came in Season Three of Netflix's Orange Is the New Black, but with that series being only 13 episodes per season compared to Batwoman's 22, in addition to being involved in The CW's slate of DC Comics shows requiring her to take part in a number of crossover events, it's easy to see how taxing the role could be for someone who wasn't as familiar with the network TV structure.

The outlet claims, "According to multiple sources, Rose was unhappy with the long hours required of her as the series lead, which led to friction on the set. It was thus decided by her and the network and studio, Warner Bros. Television, that they would part ways."

Given how unexpected her departure was and how much Rose won fans over with her take on Kate Kane, fans were devastated by this announcement, which instantly sparked rumors about why she was exiting. Some rumors thought it was in connection to having to undergo surgery for herniated discs, but a source confirmed with Variety that the exit “had nothing to do with her health or injury.”

The network is aiming to recast the role for Season Two, resulting in further speculation about what actress could take on the role, a daunting task due to how much Rose won fans over.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” Rose said in a statement “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

She added, “I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created,” she continued. “Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful.”

