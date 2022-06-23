Beavis & Butt-Head Reveals First Look at New Paramount+ Series

Straight from the upcoming series' San Diego Comic-Con panel, Paramount+ has released the first official look at the all-new version of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head TV Series. You can watch the first clip from the series, an extended 8-minute scene featuring Beavis talking to a dumpster fire, in the player below. The all-new Beavis and Butt-Head will premiere on Paramount+ starting on Thursday, August 4 in the U.S. and will also be available to stream internationally in all territories where the service is available. This all-new series of Beavis and Butt-Head episodes arrive after the recent Paramount+ original movie Beavis and Butt-head Do the Universe, which premiered earlier this summer.

ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw was in attendance at the official panel for Beavis and Butt-Head panel where some new details about the show, and the larger franchise were revealed. Judge confirmed on the panel that the idea to return to Beavis and Butt-Head came about when a band that he previously worked with on his HBO series Silicon Valley approached him about creating a Beavis and Butt-Head segment for their Coachella performance one year. The idea re-inspired Judge, and since Paramount was eager for new content for their streaming service, the reboot was born.

Much like the classic Beavis and Butt-Head show that aired on MTV, the new series will also feature music videos, but also, as confirmed at the panel, new media. According to our reporter, the episode screened at the panel "has a hilarious intermission where Beavis and Butt-Head comment on a TikTok about making your own prison tattoos. It's classic B&B for the social media era."

Judge also offered some teases about other properties he helped develop, teasing that a new "Daria Universe" series is in the works and teasing that King of the Hill "has a very good chance" of making a comeback, as well.

Created and voiced by writer, producer and director Mike Judge, the characters of Beavis and Butt-Head originated in Judge's 1992 short film "Frog Baseball," which was broadcast by MTV's animation showcase "Liquid Television." After MTV commissioned a full series around the characters, "Beavis and Butt-Head" ran for seven seasons from March 8, 1993 to Nov. 28, 1997. The series was revived in 2011 with an eighth season airing on MTV. During its initial run, "Beavis and Butt-Head" received widespread critical acclaim for its satirical, scathing commentary on society. The show's popularity spawned various related media, including the theatrical film "Beavis and Butt-Head Do America" in 1996.

The Beavis and Butt-Head reboot will be on Paramount+ starting August 4th.