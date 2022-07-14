Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Trailer Released, Premiere Date Revealed

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head is coming soon, and Paramount+ dropped a trailer today to announce the date: August 4, 2022. Hot on the heels of Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, the new series looks like an only-slightly-modernized take on the rude, crude, incredibly dumb slackers that became a global pop culture phenomenon on MTV in the 1990s. Paramount+ today announced that its upcoming new adult animated series, MIKE JUDGE'S BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD, will premiere on the service Thursday, August 4 in the U.S. and will also be available to stream internationally in all territories where the service is available. The service also hosts the 1996 feature film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, as well as remastered versions of the classic series, with the full library available soon.

Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge will also be featured in Paramount+'s slate of panels at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 21 at 4:45PM in Ballroom 20. Judge and moderator Paul Scheer will discuss the upcoming original series, as well as Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe . An exclusive look at the new series will also debut during the panel.

You can see the trailer below.

In 2020, Comedy Central -- which, like MTV, is owned by Paramount -- announced that they would revive the series, ordering two seasons and the ever-so-slight title change. Later, it was determined that the series would forego traditional, linear TV in favor of a streaming release on Paramount+.

In Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head , Beavis and Butt-Head are back and stupider than ever.

Created and voiced by writer, producer and director Mike Judge, the characters of Beavis and Butt-Head originated in Judge's 1992 short film "Frog Baseball," which was broadcast by MTV's animation showcase "Liquid Television." After MTV commissioned a full series around the characters, "Beavis and Butt-Head" ran for seven seasons from March 8, 1993 to Nov. 28, 1997. The series was revived in 2011 with an eighth season airing on MTV. During its initial run, "Beavis and Butt-Head" received widespread critical acclaim for its satirical, scathing commentary on society. The show's popularity spawned various related media, including the theatrical film "Beavis and Butt-Head Do America" in 1996.

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head is executive-produced by Mike Judge, Lew Morton and Michael Rotenberg, and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse.