Martin Freeman Thinks Sherlock Movie Is a Possibility

Martin Freeman thinks the next Sherlock story could be a movie. Freeman's comments come after his co-star, Benedict Cumberbatch, commented on the same potential future for BBC's beloved modernization of Arthur Conan Doyle's detective duo, Sherlock Holmes and John Watson. The two went on their last mystery adventure to date in 2017, when the BBC released the show's fourth season. While both stars are busy with other work -- Cumberbatch is reprising his role as Marvel's Sorcerer Supreme in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while Freeman is promoting the second season of his FX dramedy Breeders -- and see a reunion as unlikely, they won't rule it out and admit a movie might be more tenable than a whole series (episode of Sherlock already ran for 90 minutes).

“Yeah, I think it is possible," Freeman told Collider. "It might be more likely, yeah. I think we’ve all left it so that it’s not a full stop, it’s just a big ellipsis or a big pause. Maybe it’s because we don’t want to say, ‘Oh, it’s a full stop.’ I’m not sure. To be honest, I’m a big believer in not going past your sell by date, in anything, really. Don’t outstay your welcome. So, I suppose we would have to see if we have outstayed our welcome, when the time comes, and whether people have moved on to something else. So, I don’t know. I really liked doing it. I’m very proud of the show. It’s one of the best written things I’ve done. It’s one of the best directed things I’ve done. I really enjoy doing it, but I don’t know. It’s been awhile now. It’s four years since a new one was on. So, yeah, maybe the more likely thing is a one-off.”

In his own interview with Collider, Cumberbatch said, "I'm the worst person to ask on this because I never say never, obviously. But I don't know. And I'm the worst person to ask because my slate's pretty, pretty full at the moment, as is Martin and all the other key players involved. So, who knows? Maybe one day, if the script's right. And I say 'the script,' maybe it could be a film rather than the series. Who knows? But anyway, not for now."

The second season of Breeders premieres on March 22nd.