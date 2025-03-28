10 Best Hulu Shows to Binge in One Weekend

The eternal search for the next binge-worthy obsession can be daunting, especially with different streaming services vying for viewership. It’s a digital expedition, scrolling through endless possibilities, each thumbnail a potential portal to another world. Forget fleeting entertainment; we crave immersion. The pilot is our first taste, the hook that sets the line. Will the show deliver? Will it consume our weekends, our nights, our very social lives? Does it live up to the hype from friends, family, and the Internet? The perpetual pursuit of the perfect binge requires wading through countless series and genres until just one hits the right chord.

But fret not! We have you covered. Check out our list of the most bingeable series streaming on Hulu.

Abbott Elementary

If you’re looking for a comedy with a diverse cast of side-splittingly hilarious characters, then look no further than Abbott Elementary. Created by Quinta Brunson, who also plays teacher Janine Teagues, the series focuses on a group of teachers and a principal at an elementary school in Philadelphia. Brunson’s genius lies in crafting relatable characters that are both goofy and deeply human. None of the main characters have anything in common besides their passion for teaching, yet they all (mostly) get along and make up a dysfunctional, eclectic family who have little to no problems blackmailing a rich country club to get supplies for their kids. Abbott Elementary is a feel-good comedy that delivers smart social commentary without sacrificing a single comedic beat – the perfect recipe for a weekend-long watch.

How I Caught My Killer

For the true crime junkies, the Hulu original series How I Caught My Killer is a must-watch and hard not to binge. Each episode is a story about how a victim left something behind –a text message, DNA evidence, a voicemail – that was integral to solving their murder. Unlike other true crime series like Dateline and 20/20 that require a two-hour commitment, episodes of How I Caught My Killer are between 30 and 40 minutes long. In that short period, the production team can tell detailed, captivating, and tactful stories that emotionally resonate with the viewer just as much, if not more, than a full-length documentary could.

Schitt’s Creek

Schitt’s Creek has been making waves in pop culture since it became everyone’s favorite COVID lockdown show. Unfortunately, the series finale aired in April 2020, just as it skyrocketed in popularity as quarantine took effect. Created by Eugene and Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek centers around the Rose family, former millionaires who unexpectedly lose everything and are forced to move to a small rural town. The Roses struggle to find their place among people who are vastly different from them and the lifestyle to which they are accustomed. However, the 6-season journey is a masterclass in storytelling and character development, making Schitt’s Creek a show that will make you laugh hysterically and cry at the same time.

High Potential

A comedy and detective show combined, High Potential is perfect for a short binge, as there are currently only 13 episodes to date. High Potential stars Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Morgan Gillroy – a single mom with an astonishing IQ of 160, giving her the ability to remember almost everything she’s ever experienced or learned. Gillroy works at the police department as a cleaning lady before she reveals her skills, helping to solve a crime that the police could not. All the while, Gillroy hopes to use her newfound connections as a detective’s consultant to discover the truth about the mysterious disappearance of the father of her first child.

The Bear

The Bear serves up 3 seasons of a chaotic, yet delicious, slice of life in a Chicago sandwich shop. Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) is a hotshot chef who inherits his late brother’s struggling restaurant. The Bear will always keep you on the edge of your seat, taking viewers through clashing personalities, kitchen meltdowns, to boiling tensions. The Bear isn’t just a cooking show; it’s a pressure cooker of grief, ambition, and found family, bingeable for its anxiety-inducing realism and the surprisingly tender moments that cut through the kitchen chaos. The series takes you on a high-stakes, emotional rollercoaster that’ll leave you craving more.

Only Murders in the Building

With an all-star main cast of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building is irresistible. 4 seasons of the Hulu original series are available for streaming, with a 5th currently in production. Only Murders in the Building is about the unlikely friendship between the solitary artist Mabel Mora (Gomez), washed-up sitcom star Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), and perpetually unsuccessful Broadway director Oliver Putnam (Short), who create a true crime podcast together in order to solve a murder that occurred in their Upper West Side apartment building. Every season, they are faced with a new murder and new guest stars — Meryl Streep, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Paul Rudd, Jane Lynch, Eugene Levy, Molly Shannon, and many, many more.

How Disney Built America

If you’re looking for a docuseries, check out How Disney Built America. The six-episode miniseries isn’t just your standard history doc; it’s a wild ride through the ambition, innovation, and sheer audacity that shaped modern entertainment. The series dives deep into the Disney legacy, revealing the behind-the-scenes drama and the often-controversial tactics that fueled their empire. The series also unpacks how Disney’s relentless pursuit of the next big thing redefined theme parks, animation, and media itself in ways that are now commonplace in our everyday lives. You’ll get hooked on the untold stories, the power struggles, and the sheer scale of Disney’s influence – both the man and the company.

Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke

The 2025 three-part Hulu original documentary, Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke, is a chillingly addictive true crime deep dive that’s difficult to look away from. Ruby Franke was a “mommy vlogger” with a huge YouTube following and an even bigger secret. When the camera stopped rolling, Franke’s six children were subjected to increasingly unbelievable “discipline” at Franke’s hands that culminated years later in a haunting situation marked by abuse, brainwashing, and cult mentality. It’s not just the shocking nature of the allegations; it’s the unraveling of a seemingly perfect online persona into something disturbingly dark. The documentary expertly layers interviews from Franke’s husband, two eldest children, and neighbors, as well as social media clips, and police footage. For true-crime aficionados, it’s a must-watch that will leave you reeling long after the credits roll.

Muslim Matchmaker

The 2025 Hulu original reality series, Muslim Matchmaker, offers a refreshingly unique take on the dating show trends, making it an addictive must-watch. It’s not just about the search for “the one,” but a fascinating glimpse into the diverse world of modern Muslim dating. The show balances genuine emotional stakes with the delightful matchmaker, Shadiah, and her clients. Muslim Matchmaker highlights cultural nuances, family dynamics, and the often hilarious, sometimes awkward journey to finding a compatible partner. It’s a blend of heartwarming moments and relatable anxieties navigating the complexities of love and tradition. Muslim Matchmaker is a culturally rich, emotionally engaging, and ultimately, highly bingeable watch.

Superstore

Superstore is a retail riot of binge-worthy proportions. It’s not just a workplace comedy like The Office; it’s a perfectly crafted blend of self-awareness and laugh-out-loud absurdity. The Cloud 9 crew, with their relatable quirks and chaotic interactions, feels like your own dysfunctional work family. With a talented and captivating ensemble cast of characters, the rapid-fire jokes, and perfectly timed physical comedy, it’s impossible not to have a great time while watching. Superstore’s heart and genuineness elevate it beyond your typical sitcom. It’s a smart, hilarious, and satisfying binge.

All of these series are currently available to stream on Hulu.