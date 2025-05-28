10 Hilarious Peacock Shows You Can Binge in One Week

Peacock is the streaming platform that surprises you. It doesn’t always make the most noise, but when you check it out, it spreads its feathers—and suddenly, there’s more to watch than you expected. It might not have the constant buzz of Netflix or the prestige drama catalog of Max, but scroll for a bit and you’ll find a treasure trove of modern and classic shows that can keep you laughing, and even finish in one week if you’ve got enough time.

Modern Family

One of the funniest shows of the last decade. This mockumentary-style sitcom revolves around a modern extended family navigating the daily life and chaos of parenting, blended households, generational gaps, and relationships. Everyone is perfectly cast and have become iconic for their roles. With 250 episodes across 11 seasons, this one is a time commitment, but you can crush it seven days if you’ve got nothing else going on.

Long Bright River

Moody, introspective, and rooted in the true crime world, this detective drama gives us a chance to see Amanda Seyfriend in a different kind of role, far from the glowy princess she often plays. She delivers a rich performance in this story of addiction, family trauma, and mystery.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Open pocketbooks, marble staircases, the city of stars and fast lanes to riches. LA can bring out a certain set of glamour and drama, and this show splays it all. The elite women of Beverly Hills are at the beating heart of opulence, scandal, and entertainment — it’s a great show to have on while you’re washing the dishes or settling into bed. With 14 seasons (and an After Show), it would be near impossible to watch it all in one week, but it will keep you entertained the whole time.

The Caroll Burnett Show

One of the comedy icons of the 20th century, there’s something special about watching the sketches, songs, and brilliance of a performer who helped shape modern comedy. A masterclass in old-school comedy and a glimpse into TV history. There are eleven seasons of the series, but with each episode just 22 minutes apiece it’s one you can breeze through.

Leave It to Beaver

This quintessential 1950s sitcom is full of charm, childhood innocence, and idealized suburban American. It’s an easy, simple, endearing time capsule of another era, a show that shaped early days of TV. There’s also less of this series than you might think, though each of its six seasons have 39 episodes.

Southern Charm

One that’s been on my list for awhile, this is a peek into the social going-ons in Charleston, South Carolina. Southern charm, decorative tradition, and generational wealth mixed with gossip and drama make this show a fun glimpse into a unique, colorful microcosm.

Parks & Recreation

This hilarious, ever-so-quotable comedy follows the employees of a small-town Parks Department with big ambitions. Led by the ever-optimistic Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), juxtaposed with the tired cynicism of Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) and deadpan April (Aubrey Plaza), among others, its iconic cast creates a laugh-out-loud dynamic. Parks & Rec is also shorter than you think, with seven seasons total (and the first has only six episodes).

Monk

An obsessive-compulsive detective solving San Francisco’s strangest crimes. Smart, quirky, and surprisingly heartfelt, Monk is a comfort watch for many friends, especially those who love some charm mixed with procedural mysteries. In addition to all eight seasons of the series, Peacock has the original movie, Mr. Monk’s Last Case.

Vanderpump Rules

People can’t help but get invested in this spinoff from Real Housewives that follows the personal and professional lives of the staff of Lisa Vanderpump’s glamorous L.A. restaurants. What more could you want for a weeklong binge than hot drama, gossip, and behind-the-scenes chaos in the heart of West Hollywood?

Poker Face

A stylized series from Knives Out mystery thriller-pro creator Rian Johnson. Wicked sharp and funny Natasha Lyonne plays a woman (a casino worker on the run) with a special ability to tell when people are lying. The series also has amazing guest stars with every new episode, with Season 2 premiering new ones every week.