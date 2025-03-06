7 Best Shows on Disney+ You Didn’t Know Were Streaming

When Disney+ first premiered in November 2019, there were some reservations about whether or not the streaming service would be able to offer a complete catalog of shows that go beyond the classic Disney style. But in the five plus years that it’s been up and running, Disney+ has proven to be more than capable of offering something to watch for viewers with even the most particular tastes. But it wasn’t until July 2022 that Disney+ opened up its platform to allow R-Rated movies and TV-MA shows. That was a big step for the company that always catered to producing mainly wholesome content for a family-oriented audience. Because of that, there might be a few shows on Disney+ that you didn’t even know were streaming.

In December 2023, users who subscribed to the Disney+ and Hulu bundle were finally able to watch a select collection of Hulu content directly on the Disney+ platform. By March 2024, the entire Hulu catalog was fully integrated into the streaming service, meaning you watch TV shows from ABC, FX, and CBS. If you subscribe to just Disney+, your library might look a little more scarce, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of great shows to stream. We’ll walk you through several shows that maybe you had no idea were on the Disney+ platform, regardless of your subscription.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

If you’re a die-hard Star Wars fan, then you probably know all about Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. But if you’re a casual fan, then maybe this gem slipped right under your radar. Starring Jude Law, Kerry Condon, and Nick Frost, the show follows the intergalactic exploits of Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), four children who happen across a mysterious ship in the woods of their home planet, At Attin. Mistaking it for a Jedi Temple, they soon find themselves locked into an adventure and realize that getting home might be a tall task.

Created by Jon Watts (Marvel’s Spider-Man: Home Trilogy) and Christopher Ford, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is a fun and lighthearted coming-of-age tale that is as bingeable as The Mandalorian and Andor. Star Wars original shows are at their best when they are free of the constraints of attempting to fit in with the established lore. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew does an excellent job of branching out on its own and attempting to do something entirely different from what viewers might be used to in the Star Wars universe. We’ll just have to wait and see if it’ll be renewed for a second season.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is a Disney+ original show available with any subscription.

High Potential

It would be fairly easy to typecast Kaitlin Olson as the air-headed and pretty scummy character that she has played for the last two decades on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia; however, that would be doing her a terrible disservice as an actor. High Potential is proof of not only Olson’s talent, but her ability to carry a show on her own. Created by The Cabin in the Woods director Drew Goddard, High Potential is filled with witty charm and surprising heart. The show is the perfect example of not judging a book by its cover.

Olson stars as Morgan, a single mom who just so happens to also have an exceptional ability to solve a seemingly unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When her knack as an insightful detective is uncovered, Morgan is hired to serve as a consultant. She soon joins Detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) as his unofficial partner. Together, they take on wacky cases that push their partnership to the brink.

High Potential is an ABC original show and can be streamed with the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.

What We Do in the Shadows

What do you get when you mix the zany hi-jinks of The Office with the blood-craving and steamy adventures on True Blood? Well, you might not get What We Do in the Shadows, but you’ll get something like it. Based on the 2014 film of the same name, the mockumentary style comedy premiered on FX back in 2019 with a brand new cast of vampires who love the camera. The series stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Harvey Guillén as Guillermo, and Mark Proksch as energy vampire Colin Robinson. Together, the group struggles to live peacefully as roommates on Staten Island.

What We Do in the Shadows is a hard show to pin down. While it does follow the look, feel, and comedy style of The Office, the similarities between the two shows end there. What We Do in the Shadows has a collection of very unique characters who come equipped with their own quirks and outlandish behavior. If you have been meaning to check out the show but couldn’t find time to catch up, then you’re in luck: What We Do in the Shadows recently ended its six-season run in December 2024, meaning now is the perfect time to binge the whole series over a weekend.

What We Do in the Shadows is a FX original show and can be streamed with the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.

Doctor Who

In 2022, Disney+ bought the distribution rights to Doctor Who, giving the streaming service exclusive rights to stream brand new episodes of the series, outside of the UK. For several generations of sci-fi fans, Doctor Who has been one of their first introductions into the genre. As the fifteenth Doctor in the show’s history, Ncuti Gatwa fills the shoes of his predecessor, Jodie Whittaker, and is joined by Millie Gibson as the Doctor’s newest companion, Ruby Sunday. Together, the pair get into all sorts of adventures that take them into both the past and the future.

If you’re unfamiliar with Doctor Who, then Series 14 could act as the perfect launching point to get into the franchise. There’s an unmistakable charm to the series that is really hard for any other show to duplicate. It might not always have the most cutting-edge stories that feature jaw-dropping set pieces, but Doctor Who is an entertaining watch. Gatwa does a fantastic job of leaning into his role as the Doctor and erases any doubt of his capability as an actor.

Doctor Who can be streamed with any Disney+ subscription.

Goosebumps

If you’re a ’90s kid, then there is a very good chance that you were once obsessed with the Goosebumps franchise. From the additive book series to the sometimes corny original TV series, Goosebumps was everything a horror-obsessed kid could ask for. So when it was announced in 2020 that a Goosebumps TV series reboot was being developed, it piqued the interest of countless millennials. Goosebumps was released on October 13, 2023, on both Disney+ and Hulu. Unlike the original TV series, the reboot opts to forgo the anthology format and instead focuses on a singular story throughout each season.

Like most horror content geared towards a younger audience, Goosebumps isn’t a perfect show, but that doesn’t ever stop it from being a very enjoyable experience. Like the previous entries into the series, some aspects to the show are scarier than others. But at its core, Goosebumps captures the essence of what works best in the franchise and offers up a compelling story throughout each of its first two seasons. It is well worth the watch for anyone who didn’t even know it was available.

Goosebumps can be steamed with any Disney+ subscription.

Dinosaurs

Speaking of millennials, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more original show than Dinosaurs. Created by Michael Jacobs and Bob Young, the show followed the exploits of a family of anthropomorphic dinosaurs set in 60,000,003 B.C., Pangaea. The family is led by blue-collar dinosaur Earl Sinclair (Stuart Pankin) as he tries his best to deal with the stresses of the job and his never-boring home life. While the Sinclairs might be dinosaurs, they are certainly anything but monsters. They live in a house, they watch TV, and they work through challenges as a family.

Dinosaurs became available on Disney+ in 2021, which may have gone unnoticed by a lot of people. That marked 30 years since the show premiered back in 1991, and you could say that maybe it was ahead of its time. Thanks to declining ratings due to shifting time slots, plus the expensive cost of developing a TV show with animatronics, Dinosaurs made it through just four seasons before being cancelled. But if you were just looking for a reason to give it a rewatch, now would be the perfect time because you never know when the show could face extinction again.

Dinosaurs can be streamed with any Disney+ subscription.

Devs

As one of the most underrated series in recent memory, it might be fairly understandable if you didn’t know Devs was available on the Disney+ platform. As a limited series, Devs was designed with just one season in mind, so it can be easily binged in a single weekend. Created by Alex Garland, Devs follows software engineer Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno) an employee at Amaya, a cutting-edge tech company based in Silicon Valley. The story kicks off after her boyfriend is found dead from apparent suicide; Lily suspects foul play and begins to investigate. However, she quickly realizes that Amaya’s powerful CEO, Forest (Nick Offerman) might be hiding some very dark secrets.

As one of the leading sci-fi filmmakers in the business, Garland knows a thing or two about crafting compelling stories with plausible future technologies. Devs is a moody and cold tech thriller that is dripping with mystery and intrigue. The show offers up a deep and twisted story that is well worth the watch. If you’ve scrolled past Devs while trying to look for something to watch or didn’t even know it was on Disney+ in the first place, it might be time to lock it in and enjoy one of the best shows you’ve never seen.

Devs is a FX original show and can be streamed with the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.