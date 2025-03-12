7 Must-See Shows if You Loved Fringe

When J.J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci brought Fringe to television in 2008, they created something truly special that continues to resonate with audiences years after its 2013 finale. The show followed FBI agent Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv), eccentric scientist Walter Bishop (John Noble), and his son Peter (Joshua Jackson) as they investigated strange phenomena for the Fringe Division, blending episodic “case of the week” investigations with an increasingly complex mythology. What began as a procedural gradually evolved into an intricate narrative about alternate realities, with the central characters discovering their own connections to these fringe events. Furthermore, Fringe‘s perfect balance of character development, philosophical questions, and downright weird science fiction concepts created a viewing experience that pushed boundaries by exploring how science could explain even the most fantastical phenomena while never losing sight of the human element at its core.

For those who’ve exhausted their Fringe rewatches and are searching for something that captures its unique blend of scientific exploration, thoughtful storytelling, and mysterious mythology, there are many options for you to binge right now. From paranormal investigations to mind-bending corporate experiments, each of the shows in this list highlights a distinct element that made Fringe so captivating. Here are seven must-see shows that will satisfy different aspects of your Fringe fascination:

The X-Files

Image courtesy of 20th Century Television

Chris Carter’s groundbreaking series The X-Files follows FBI agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) as they investigate unexplained phenomena and government conspiracies. Mulder’s unwavering belief in extraterrestrial life and paranormal events contrasts with Scully’s scientific skepticism, creating a dynamic that grounds even the most outlandish cases. The show’s genius lies in its format, alternating between standalone “monster-of-the-week” episodes and mythology-heavy installments involving alien colonization and shadowy government operatives. This structure allows The X-Files to explore diverse storytelling styles while maintaining its core tension between rational explanation and unexplainable phenomena.

The chemistry between Duchovny and Anderson provides the emotional foundation that makes even the strangest concepts resonate with viewers, much like how the Bishop family drama grounds Fringe‘s scientific oddities. Like Fringe, The X-Files excels at creating atmospheric tension while building a complex mythology that rewards attentive viewing. For those who enjoyed the procedural elements of Fringe and its exploration of government conspiracies, The X-Files offers nine original seasons (plus a revival) of paranormal investigations and cover-ups.

LOST

Image courtesy of ABC

LOST stranded a diverse group of plane crash survivors on a mysterious island filled with polar bears, smoke monsters, and a secretive research organization called the DHARMA Initiative. Led by Jack Shephard (Matthew Fox), Kate Austen (Evangeline Lilly), and John Locke (Terry O’Quinn), the survivors navigate both immediate dangers and the island’s many mysteries. Created by Jeffrey Lieber, J.J. Abrams, and Damon Lindelof, LOST revolutionized television storytelling with its non-linear narrative structure, using flashbacks, flash-forwards, and eventually flash-sideways to develop its large ensemble cast. Plus, the show’s ambitious storytelling tackles themes of fate versus free will, redemption, and the search for meaning, often through the lens of faith versus science debates between characters.

LOST gradually reveals that the island exists at the center of electromagnetic anomalies, time distortions, and reality-bending properties that might remind Fringe fans of Walter Bishop’s more outlandish experiments. In addition, the series excels at character development amid supernatural mysteries, creating emotional investment that carries viewers through its most bizarre concepts. For those who appreciated the mythology aspects of Fringe, LOST offers six seasons of mind-bending narrative puzzles.

The 100

Image courtesy of The CW

The 100, based on Kass Morgan’s novels, begins with a simple premise: a century after nuclear apocalypse rendered Earth uninhabitable, 100 juvenile delinquents are sent from a failing space station to determine if the planet can support human life again. Led by the pragmatic Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor) and rebellious Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley), these teens must navigate a transformed Earth filled with dangers both human and environmental. Creator Jason Rothenberg crafts a narrative that quickly expands beyond basic survival, exploring how different groups adapted to post-apocalyptic conditions and developed competing ideologies. As the series progresses, it delves into increasingly complex scientific and ethical territory, introducing genetic engineering, artificial intelligence, and mind-uploading technology.

The 100 asks difficult questions about what actions are justifiable for survival, with characters making increasingly morally ambiguous choices. The show also distinguishes itself through its willingness to follow scientific concepts to their logical, often disturbing conclusions, showing how technological advancement without ethical guardrails can lead to catastrophe. The series maintains high stakes across seven seasons, constantly reinventing itself while examining humanity’s relationship with technology in ways that would fascinate Walter Bishop.

Orphan Black

Image courtesy of BBC

The critically acclaimed Orphan Black kicks off its compelling story with con artist Sarah Manning (Tatiana Maslany) witnessing the suicide of a woman who looks exactly like her, leading to the discovery that she’s part of an illegal human cloning experiment. Soon Sarah meets her “sister clones,” including scientist Cosima, suburban housewife Alison, and unstable assassin Helena (all played brilliantly by Maslany in what became an Emmy-winning tour de force). Created by Graeme Manson and John Fawcett, the series weaves a complex narrative involving the Dyad Institute, a religious extremist group called the Proletheans, and military applications of the cloning technology. The show excels at exploring questions of identity, bodily autonomy, and the ethics of genetic engineering, examining the psychological impact of discovering that your existence is the result of scientific experimentation.

Orphan Black balances tight plotting with character development, maintaining narrative momentum across five seasons while exploring the consequences of scientific advancement without ethical oversight. Fans of Fringe‘s scientific imagination will find much to appreciate in this Canadian series that puts a distinctly feminist lens on cutting-edge biotechnology.

Severance

Image courtesy of Apple TV+

Apple TV+’s psychological thriller Severance imagines a world where employees at mysterious corporation Lumon Industries undergo a “severance” procedure that completely separates their work memories from their personal lives. Office worker Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team that includes Dylan (Zach Cherry), Irving (John Turturro), and newcomer Helly (Britt Lower), with none of them knowing who they are outside of work while at Lumon, and having no memory of what they do at work when they’re home. Creator Dan Erickson and director Ben Stiller craft a meticulously controlled visual language that emphasizes the psychological horror of this corporate experimental procedure. Meanwhile, Patricia Arquette delivers an unsettling performance as Mark’s boss Harmony Cobel, who monitors the severed employees with clinical detachment.

As the “innies” (work selves) begin questioning their strange environment and restricted movements within Lumon, they uncover fragments of a larger conspiracy involving the company’s true purposes. The show creates mounting tension through its sterile aesthetics, bizarre corporate rituals, and the fundamental existential questions it raises about consciousness and identity. Severance examines the ethical boundaries of technological intervention in human psychology and the dangerous corporate applications of consciousness-altering technology. For those who appreciated Fringe‘s exploration of scientific ethics and corporate intrigue, Severance delivers an innovative concept with meticulous execution.

Eureka

Image courtesy of Syfy

Syfy’s lighthearted series Eureka centers on a secret town populated by the world’s greatest scientific minds, whose groundbreaking innovations often lead to catastrophic accidents requiring the intervention of Sheriff Jack Carter (Colin Ferguson), a man of average intelligence with exceptional problem-solving skills. Created by Andrew Cosby and Jaime Paglia, Eureka follows Carter as he navigates scientific disasters caused by the town’s brilliant but often reckless residents, including physicist Nathan Stark (Ed Quinn), engineer Henry Deacon (Joe Morton), and Department of Defense liaison Allison Blake (Salli Richardson-Whitfield).

Eureka‘s genius lies in its combination of scientific imagination with small-town comedy, showcasing experimental technology gone awry while developing character relationships across five seasons. From self-aware smart houses to accidental time loops, the series presents a playground of scientific concepts with warmth and humor. Eureka balances episodic scientific calamities with an evolving narrative about the town’s founding purpose and secretive government connections, a structure similar to Fringe. However, the show’s optimistic perspective on scientific advancement provides a refreshing counterpoint to darker sci-fi, focusing on problem-solving and innovation rather than existential threat. Fans of Walter Bishop’s childlike enthusiasm for scientific discovery will find much to enjoy in Eureka‘s blend of high-concept science fiction and character-driven comedy.

Evil

Image courtesy of CBS

Evil follows forensic psychologist Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colter), and tech expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) as they investigate purported supernatural phenomena for the Catholic Church. The central trio approaches each case from different perspectives: Kristen seeks psychological explanations, David explores spiritual possibilities, and Ben looks for technological trickery. Created by Robert and Michelle King, the series excels at maintaining ambiguity, as many episodes conclude without definitively confirming whether an incident was genuinely supernatural or had a rational explanation.

Evil combines episodic investigations with developing mythology about organized evil, exploring how technology, psychology, and spiritual beliefs intersect in the modern world. The series distinguishes itself through its willingness to take both scientific rationalism and religious belief seriously, never dismissing either framework entirely. Finally, Evil balances genuine scares with philosophical depth, creating unsettling scenarios that question the nature of reality and human consciousness. While closer to horror than sci-fi, Evil mimics Fringe‘s case-of-the-week format building toward larger revelations, while using science to explore unexplainable phenomena.