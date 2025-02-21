7 Must-See Shows If You Loved Lost

When Lost premiered in 2004, it hit the ground in a full-bore sprint and offered up one of the most impressive pilots in TV history. The show wasted little time in throwing viewers straight into a chaotic whirlwind of jaw-dropping tragedy mixed with brain-melting mystery. The two-hour premiere was unlike anything we had really seen before on network TV. Outside of embracing one of the most common fears in people in the most dread-filled way possible, Lost also did an amazing job of knocking over the first domino and starting the chain reaction of dozens of future plotlines. Not too many TV shows have been able to accomplish so much in that amount of time, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of must-see shows out there.

While Lost couldn’t possibly maintain the same type of momentum throughout its six-season run, the series is still regarded as one of the greatest shows of all time by fans. Created by Jeffrey Lieber, J. J. Abrams, and Damon Lindelof, Lost cooked up some of the most unpredictable storylines in recent memory. However, that may be because the writer’s room couldn’t quite figure out which direction they wanted to go, leaving several unanswered questions from Lost that still haunt us. But if you’re the type of viewer who loved the inexplicable mysteries of Lost, then you’re in luck, because we know exactly which shows you need to check out next.

The Leftovers

Created by Tom Perrotta and Lost alum Damon Lindelof, The Leftovers is the kind of must-see show that you’ll be thinking about for weeks after finishing it. The story takes place in a world where 2% of the planet’s population (about 140 million people) mysteriously vanishes into thin air in an event called “The Sudden Departure.” The Leftovers doesn’t really focus on why it happened, but it pays special attention to the emotional and psychological aftermath for those left behind. The show follows several interconnected characters as they try to make sense of their lives in a world forever changed.

Starring Justin Theroux, Carrie Coon, and Amy Brenneman, The Leftovers is chock-full of mysteries that may or may not be thoroughly explained by the series finale, and that’s ultimately okay. The show isn’t about the answers, it’s not even really about the questions. It’s about the people wrapped up in an inexplicable and cataclysmic event that changes the course of their lives forever. The Leftovers might not feature a smoke monster like the one from Lost, but there are definitely monsters that smoke.

You can stream The Leftovers on Max.

Dark

Often regarded as one of the best shows to stream on Netflix, Dark is the perfect kind of show to test your ability to pay attention. Created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, Dark is set in the small (and fictional) German town of Winden. Dark kicks off with the mysterious disappearance of a teenager, which only reveals a supernatural conspiracy spanning multiple generations. As the story unfolds, four interconnected families (the Nielsen, Doppler, Tiedemann, and Kahnwald families) become entangled in a time-travel mystery that links the years 1888, 1921, 1953, 1986, 2019, and 2052—and beyond.

Dark may seem overly complicated at times, but the show is well worth the dedication required. As every plotline makes its way to its natural conclusion, the whole picture becomes even clearer for viewers. Okay, maybe not crystal clear, but just sitting back and watching the journey is a treat. The series never attempts to dumb down its story or throw in ham-fisted monologues to explain everything. You may be left in the dark by the end, but that just means you’ll have to start a rewatch to catch things you didn’t notice the first time.

You can stream Dark on Netflix.

The 4400

Created by Scott Peters and René Echevarria, The 4400 plays out almost like a cautionary tale of blacking out during a night on the town. Over several decades, exactly 4,400 people suddenly vanished without a trace and are presumed dead. That is until a great ball of energy appears near Seattle, Washington. Suddenly, the 4,400 missing people all emerge, seemingly unchanged, with no memory of where they’ve been. As the world struggles to understand what happened, it is soon discovered that many of them have developed supernatural abilities, including telekinesis, healing, precognition, and more; and that’s just the beginning.

While The 4400 doesn’t have quite as explosive of a pilot episode as Lost, the series starts with a bang and immediately dives head-first into the mystery. Once the story opens up to the diverse group of characters, The 4400 proves that people have no problem with watching a well-acted and well-balanced story without fiery explosions and firefights. Sadly, the show was a casualty of the 2007 writer’s strike so we never got to see it reach its full potential.

You can purchase the complete series of The 4400 on Amazon.

Fringe

From the minds of J. J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci, Fringe could be viewed as a spiritual successor to The X-Files. The show follows the Fringe Division, a secret FBI team that is tasked with investigating bizarre and unexplained phenomena that defy the laws of science, often referred to as “fringe science.” These cases include everything from teleportation, mind control, shape-shifting beings, and alternate realities, to, of course, time travel. But at the center of it all lies a mysterious and influential biotech company that appears to know more than they are letting on.

With over 100 episodes across five seasons, Fringe did anything but play it safe. Similar to Lost, the sci-fi mystery-thriller offered up heaping helpings of bizarre occurrences and intriguing plot threads. While the show certainly excelled at zany mysteries, Fringe is anchored by a strong cast. The show features impressive performances from Anna Torv, John Noble, Joshua Jackson, and the late Lance Reddick.

You can rent Fringe on Amazon Prime.

Jericho

It’s kind of hard to top the thrill of the plane crash in the pilot episode of Lost, but Jericho managed to one-up it by starting with a nuclear explosion. The show takes place in the fictional town of Jericho, Kansas during the immediate aftermath of a nuclear attack on 23 American cities. While the townsfolk all try to make sense of the strange new world around them and the isolation from the rest of the country, tempers flair and a power shift slowly begins to drive everyone apart.

Banking on the uncertainty and anxiety of seemingly endless wars, Jericho is an underrated gem that has flown under the radar for far too long. Created in 2006 by Stephen Chbosky, Josh Schaer, and Jonathan E. Steinberg, Jericho took the survival drama and power struggles of Lost and introduced a dynamic inciting incident that kicks the show into high gear. Although the show amassed a loyal following of dedicated viewers during its first season, it received an early hook from CBS. But after a fan campaign, the show was brought back for seven more episodes before being canceled for good in 2008.

You can stream Jericho on Paramount+

Severance

Created by Dan Erickson, Severance is the ultimate exposé on the trials and tribulations of mindless office work. Starring Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, and John Turturro, Severance takes place inside the walls of the fictional company, Lumon Industries. While things at Lumon appear to be quite normal on the surface, below it is a strange and peculiar operation that is packed with odd occurrences and a bizarre hierarchy of bureaucratic drones. With employees who choose to “Sever” themselves with a type of selective memory, Lumon can orchestrate covert projects that remain locked away from prying eyes and inquisitive outsiders. Severance is filled with countless theories that still keep us up at night.

Let’s face it, some people hate their job and everything about the company they work for. But how would you feel about blacking out for eight hours while another version of you clocks in and does the work for you? Sounds pretty good, right? Well if you ask the characters of Severance, they’d tell you that the separation of work and personal life isn’t as nice as it seems. They go to extreme lengths to bring their one-sided nightmare to an end and have a chance to experience what true freedom feels like.

You can stream Severance on Apple TV+.

From

This freaky fan-favorite horror series tells the story of Framville, a spooky and hellish town that refuses to let anyone ever leave. No matter what direction they go, the people inside Framville always end up back in the town. If that wasn’t bad enough, horrific, humanoid creatures emerge at night, luring and brutally killing anyone who isn’t safely inside with their doors and windows locked. Not exactly a tourist-friendly destination. The survivors of Framville must work together to understand the town’s secrets and try their best to survive.

Another Lost alum, From stars Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens, the town’s sheriff and makeshift leader who desperately to keep order and uncover the truth. You might remember Perrineau best as Michael on Lost, a character who was constantly in search of a higher purpose. In From, Perrineau once against shows off his acting chops as he leads a colorful cast of characters though a never-ending nightmare. From is a must-see show for anyone who enjoyed the darker side of Lost.

You can stream From on MGM+.