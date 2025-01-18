5 TV Shows to Watch If You Like Severance

If Apple TV+’s Severance has left you craving more dystopian workplace nightmares, you’re not alone. The critically acclaimed series about employees who surgically separate their work and personal memories has captured audiences with its unique blend of corporate horror, psychological tension, and dark humor. As we arrive at the show’s second season, the hunger for similar mind-bending narratives exploring themes of corporate control, fractured identity, and the increasingly blurred line between work and personal life continues to grow. Fortunately, television has produced several compelling series that share Severance’s DNA, from mysterious facilities and memory manipulation to tech company conspiracies and workplace dystopias.

From tech moguls who think they’re gods to corporations that literally own their employees’ minds, these shows tackle similar themes of workplace alienation and corporate overreach, but each brings its own unique perspective to the conversation. Whether through anthology horror, psychological thriller, or dark comedy, they all share Severance’s core interest in how modern work culture increasingly invades our personal spaces and identities.

Black Mirror

Netflix’s acclaimed anthology series might be the most natural next step for Severance fans. While each episode of Black Mirror tells a different story, several installments deal directly with memory manipulation and corporate control that would feel right at home at Lumon Industries. Episodes like “The Entire History of You” and “White Bear” particularly resonate with Severance’s themes, examining how memory technology can be weaponized for both personal and corporate gain. The show’s sharp critique of how technology enables rather than causes human darkness mirrors Severance’s own commentary on corporate culture. Available on Netflix.

Mr. Robot

USA Network’s psychological thriller offers a darker perspective on corporate dystopia through Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek), a cybersecurity engineer battling mental health issues while uncovering corporate conspiracy. Like Severance’s Mark Scout, Elliot finds himself investigating his employer’s sinister underbelly while building unexpected alliances. The series excels at exploring themes of isolation, mental health, and resistance against corporate power. While Severance uses memory partition as its central metaphor, Mr. Robot employs hacking as its tool of corporate resistance, both series showing how individuals might fight back against systematic dehumanization. Available on Prime Video.



Homecoming

This Amazon Prime series, Homecoming, provides perhaps the closest parallel to Severance’s mysterious facility setting. Julia Roberts stars as Heidi, a social worker at a veteran support center who discovers her memories of working there don’t align with reality. The show gradually builds tension, presenting audiences with unsettlingly authentic portrayals of work, superficial gestures of aid, and the subtle yet pervasive influence of corporations. Like Severance’s “innies,” the truth behind Heidi’s work experience becomes increasingly disturbing as she investigates, with both shows using memory manipulation as a tool of corporate control. The show’s gradual revelation of its facility’s true purpose mirrors Severance’s slow-burn approach. Available on Prime Video.

Devs

Created by Alex Garland (Ex Machina), this limited series follows software engineer Lily (Sonoya Mizuno) as she investigates her employer’s secretive development division following a tragic event. The show shares Severance’s depiction of work as a cult while building an atmosphere of mounting dread around its central mystery. Both shows feature seemingly benevolent corporate campuses that mask sinister purposes, though Devs leans more heavily into science fiction with its quantum computing plot. The series also shares Severance’s striking visual style, emphasizing the sterile, almost religious architecture of tech campuses. Available on Hulu.



Made for Love

This darkly comic HBO series, Made for Love, offers a different take on tech-enabled control. Cristin Milioti plays a woman who discovers her tech billionaire husband has implanted a chip in her brain to track her movements and emotions – a premise that echoes Severance’s themes of corporate invasion into personal autonomy. While more overtly comedic than Severance, the series offers a glimpse into the global necessity of liberating ourselves from under the rule of a handful of tech moguls hailing from Silicon Valley. Its critique of tech industry ego and overreach offers an interesting counterpoint to Severance’s more traditional corporate villainy. Available on Max.

Severance is now streaming on Apple TV+.