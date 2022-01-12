Hallmark Channel To Honor Betty White With Special Marathon

Hallmark Channel is paying tribute to Betty White with a massive all-day marathon on January 17. “Honoring Betty White” will feature a special slate of programming to celebrate the beloved actress on what would have been her 100th birthday. According to statement obtained by Southern Living, things kick off at 12 AM with 40 episodes of The Golden Girls. These have been selected as Rose Nylund showcase episodes. Then, at 8 PM ET, the channel will present the 2011 Hallmark Hall of Fame movie, The Lost Valentine. This feature starred both White and Jennifer Love Hewitt. After the movie ends, the marathon continues before concluding at 5 AM on January 18. Fans from all over the world paid homage to White after her passing. A lot of different stations have done their best to accommodate the fan outcry for more Betty White content. The Golden Girls is of course at the top of the list. But, other shows like Hot In Cleveland and her earlier work on television like appearing on The Carol Burnett Show also has been reference in recent days.

The news release reads, “The marathon includes specially selected episodes of The Golden Girls that highlight Rose’s surprising competitive streak; visits by her St. Olaf relatives; funny career moments from the grief center and assisting consumer reporter Enrique Mas; along with plenty of romance, including boyfriends Dr. Jonathan Newman, Mister Terrific and of course, Miles Webber.”

Here’s a quick synopsis of The Lost Valentine:

“During World War II, Navy Lt. Neil Thomas bids Caroline, his pregnant young wife, farewell at Union Station. Before their son is born, Neil’s plane goes down in the Pacific and he’s declared missing in action. Caroline is devastated. But love never dies, and for the next 65 years Caroline (Betty White) returns to Union Station on the anniversary of her loss, to salute the memory of her handsome and brave husband.”

“Eventually, a TV journalist (Jennifer Love Hewitt) learns of the touching story and sets out to investigate just what happened to Neil 65 years earlier. Neil and Caroline’s grandson encourages his initially-reluctant grandmother to cooperate; eventually the reporter and the young man fall in love themselves. Viewers will embrace both Betty White in a dramatic role that celebrates lost love, and Jennifer Love Hewitt in a part that celebrates found love. The Lost Valentine is based on the novel by James Michael Pratt.”

