‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Just Found Out the Show Is Ending and Isn’t Happy

Saying goodbye to anything after 12 years can be difficult, whether it’s a pet, a relationship, or even a job. Such is the case for the cast of The Big Bang Theory, who just found out yesterday, along with the rest of us, that the show is coming to an end after its upcoming 12th season.

Mayim Bialik, who has played Amy on the show since Season 4, confirmed online that the news this week took her by surprise. And, like Bialik often does, she took to writing to share her thoughts on the matter.

“Am I happy? Of course not,” Bialik wrote in a post on Grok Nation. “This has been my job since Melissa Rauch and I joined the cast as regulars in Season 4. I love my job. I love my castmates, and I feel such appreciation for our incredible crew, our brave writers, our entire staff, and our amazing fans. So many people are a part of our Big Bang family.

“This is hard. I love coming to work and pretending to be Amy. She’s a riot. She’s me, and I am her. And soon she will not be mine to create.”

Bialik goes on to talk about her most “critically important” job in life; being a mother. The actress has two sons, and she says that raising them means much more than playing a character on a TV show.

Even so, saying goodbye to the show she has called home for so many years is difficult, and Bialik admits that she’s not quite sure what’s coming next.

“But my paying job – the one you know me for – is ending and yes: It’s very sad,” she said. “I fear that it’s going to be very hard to not cry every day for the next 23 episodes! But, as a cast, we love bringing joy to our viewers and we will continue to do that to the best of our collective ability.

“Being an actor is profoundly humbling, incredibly gratifying, and terribly complex. Being an employed actor on what is the #1 comedy in America is unbelievable. And the fact that so many people consider us a part of their lives and families is powerful. I don’t take any of it for granted.”

To end the letter, Bialik takes a moment to say thank you to everyone who has watched and supported the show over the years.

“Mostly, I want to thank our fans for loving us hard enough to keep this train going for 12 years. And when it’s time to get off, another train will pull up to the station. ‘You don’t need no baggage, you get on board.’”

Are you sad to say goodbye to The Big Bang Theory this season? Let us know your thoughts on the announcement in the comments below!