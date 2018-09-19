‘The Big Bang Theory’ Co-Creator Doesn’t Know How Show Will End

Much to the dismay of millions of fans around the globe, the long-running sitcom The Big Bang Theory is finally coming to an end when the upcoming 12th season concludes. With the series finale quickly approaching, many would assume that the show’s creators know exactly how the show is going to end, but that’s actually not the case.

While attending the Television Industry Advocacy Awards, Big Bang Theory co-creator Bill Prady spoke with US Weekly about the final season of the series, and he admitted that the upcoming arc hadn’t even been planned yet.

“We’re approaching the final season the same way we’ve approached the 11 seasons before: with no planning whatsoever,” he said. “From day one, we have never planned an arch for a season. We don’t plan ahead, we just kind of just tell the next story.”

Like many of the cast members on the show, Prady went on to say that work on the new season is both exciting and emotional, as everyone prepares to say goodbye.

“It’s a bittersweet thing. This is our twelfth and final season,” Prady said. “We’ll finish as the longest running multi-cam comedy to date on America television. It’s a hard thing to come to grips with.”

“The show is two things. It’s this thing that goes into people’s houses and they watch, but for us, it’s our work, where we go and have lunch with each other. I’m really, really gonna miss these people,” he added. “It’s a cliché to say everyone is friends and we all get along, but everyone is friends and we all get along and we all love each other. I will miss them very much.”

The final season of The Big Bang Theory is already in production, so the idea for the series ending will likely come sooner rather than later.

