‘Big Bang Theory’: Kaley Cuoco Open To Penny Spin-off

The Big Bang Theory is bringing its story to a close after this season, but could one of the characters get spun off into her own show?

Unfortunately, nothing has been announced by the team of Chuck Lorre and Billy Prady or CBS, but Big Bang star Kaley Cuoco seems open to taking part in a spinoff if it is in the cards at some point. In a new interview with Extra Cuoco explained she hasn’t heard anything about a spinoff, but said: “If he called me and said ‘let’s do something’ tomorrow, I would.”

There are plenty of fans who would like to see the Big Bang universe continue in some form or fashion. Sure there is already Young Sheldon, but that show is a prequel and doesn’t show the cast as they are now. There are several opportunities to expand the show, with one option being Penny and Leonard, but who knows, maybe by the end of the season Penny would be single and she would lead it on her own. Crazy theory but hey, it could happen.

Sheldon and Amy would be a likely scenario if Sheldon actor Jim Parsons wasn’t ready to leave the show, so that rules that option out.

As for Cuoco, the show ending has been quite sad for her. “It’s broken my hear. I am so sad that it’s ending. For the record, I would have done 20 more years. I was bad, but everyone was crying. I think we were all hoping for a giant ‘Bazinga!’”

The good news is fans have a whole season to enjoy first before the cast rides off into the sunset, and you can find the official description for the next episode below.

“The Wedding Gift Wormhole: Sheldon and Amy drive themselves crazy trying to figure out what “perfect gift” Leonard and Penny gave them for their wedding. Also, Koothrappali decides he wants to settle down and asks his father to arrange a marriage for him.”

The Big Bang Theory was created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, and stars Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter), Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), Cuoco (Penny), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali), Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler), Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski), and Kevin Sussman (Stuart Bloom).

The Big Bang Theory airs on CBS Thursdays at 8:00 PM EST.

Do you want to see a Big Bang Theory spinoff? Let us know in the comments!