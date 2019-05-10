The Big Bang Theory Series Finale Features Gasp-Worthy Cameo

Fans of The Big Bang Theory have to wait another week before seeing the series finale, though that final episode has already been taped, with the studio audience learning of how the story of the characters concludes. Over the course of its run, the series has been able to rope in all sorts of iconic special guests, from William Shatner to Mark Hamill to Stan Lee. The final episode of the series continued that trend by bringing in special guests, with one cameo reportedly being so shocking that the audience let out a huge gasp, which potentially pays off devoted fans’ expectations.

Over on TVLine, a report about the series finale taping noted, “Audible gasps could be heard from the studio audience when [IDENTITY OF SURPRISE CAMEO REDACTED] turned up in the flesh. Full disclosure: One of them was from yours truly.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it’s possible that virtually any significant figure from pop culture could have made an appearance, the specification of “in the flesh” potentially connotes that this is a character or person who has long been talked about on the series who has never actually been seen. In that regard, it could have also been a character who has never appeared who was played by a famous celebrity.

The finale event will be two episodes and, rather than being one massive episode that is broken up into two parts, show creator Chuck Lorre previously confirmed that the two episodes would be their own storylines, though with a connective narrative thread.

“It will be an hour — two episodes that will connect,” Lorre told TV Line. “It will be two separate episodes”, but Lorre added, “that will have a throughline.”

The series finale will be the 279th episode, a feat that Lorre never anticipated accomplishing.

“I didn’t anticipate Season 2! We didn’t know if we were going to make it,” Lorre said. “I don’t dream like that. The dreams are, ‘How do we make the show we’re doing right now better? How do we fix that scene in the second act? Is the story working, are the jokes working…? You’re focused on what’s right in front of you.”

Catch the series finale of The Big Bang Theory on Thursday, May 16th on CBS.

Who do you think the cameo could be? Let us know in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!