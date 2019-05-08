Johnny Galecki Shares Sad Video of the Big Bang Theory Set Being Destroyed

After 12 seasons, The Big Bang Theory ends its run with a two-part finale next week, but while the ending is in sight for fans for the stars of the popular sitcom the end is coming a little bit sooner. With filming complete on the show, it’s time for the iconic sets to come down and series star Johnny Galecki is sharing the destruction in a sad new video.

Galecki shared the video to his personal Instagram on Tuesday noting that the “coincidental soundtrack” — the Beatles’ song “Help!” is playing in the background — was actually quite fitting. You can check out the video up top.

Last fall, just ahead of the show’s twelfth season premiere, it was announced that the current season would be the series’ last. Since then, the stars have been outspoken about the emotions that come with saying goodbye to the characters they’ve played for so many years. Mayim Bialik, who plays Amy Farrah Fowler, recently took to social media to share photos of her dressing room on set slowly being dismantled, admitting that it’s proving to be difficult to say goodbye to her “little corner” by requesting that her box of tissues be the one the last to go. She also elaborated a bit on her feelings in a recent YouTube video, sharing a heartfelt message for fans as the finale nears.

“It feels really weird. Usually when things end, they end right away,” Bialik said. “It’s not like, ‘This is gonna end in 23 episodes.’ So it means that we have a whole season. We have through the end of April to explore what our writers are going to give us, and my first thought was like, ‘Does this mean that, like, crazy things are gonna happen in season 12?’ I don’t know.”

It appears, though, that nothing truly crazy does happen. Kaley Cuoco, who has played Penny on the series since the beginning, recently told Entertainment Tonight that she’s happy with her character’s ending.

“I’m thrilled with [Penny’s] ending, yet beginning,” Cuoco said. “It’s beautiful. There’s not anything catastrophic, it’s just beautiful. And the characters are gonna live on in your minds and your hearts, and I think that’s what is so special about it. It’s really touching.”

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on CBS. The series finale is set for May 16.

What do you think about Galecki’s video of the set dismantling? Let us know in the comments below.

