Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 Gets One Step Closer to Release

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is now hard at work on Season 2 of the animated series, and it’s now one step closer to its release thanks to a new update from its production. Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake was one of the most surprising releases from the Cartoon Network franchise as it took the idea originally pitched as one of Ice King’s stories in the original series and turned it into a full animated series itself. With Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake making its full spinoff debut a couple of years ago, it was a quick hit with animation fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake ended up being such a hit for the franchise that the spinoff quickly confirmed that it would be making its comeback for a second season. It has been quiet ever since the second season was first announced, but a new update has popped up from its production (as spotted by @RegularTweetsUK on X) as a member of the staff has revealed that animatic work on the series will be wrapping up later this Summer. Which means the new episodes are now one step closer to their full release.

Cartoon Network Studios

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake animator Nick Lomauro shared on LinkedIn that they will be wrapping up their animatic work for Season 2 in late May or early June, and this is the first significant update that the second season has had in a while. This is still one of the early days of the processes, so it’s likely going to be quite a bit more time before the new episodes actually hit. Depending on the overall schedule for the project, it could be taking a much fuller shape in late 2025 or early 2026 and then we’ll start to get actual teases from the season itself.

When asked about the coming season back in 2024, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake showrunner Adam Muto revealed that back then they were only in the “middle stages” of its production, “We’re in production right now and it’s sort of in the middle stages, I’d say. I don’t think there’s a release date yet, but probably not until next year.” If this update holds true as well, then a late 2025 release seems like it could actually be on the cards for for the animated series granting everything works out behind the scenes.

cartoon network studios

What to Know for Adventure Time’s Future

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 is now in the works, and will be picking up right where things left off in the first season. It has been confirmed to run for ten episodes when it hits, and will be streaming with Max (which is also where you can find the first season of the series). It’s not the only new project currently on deck for the Adventure Time franchise, however, as Warner Bros. Animation has also announced that The Adventure Time Movie is now in the works.

This new feature film project will be produced together with Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar, Over The Garden Wall co-creator Patrick McHale, and Adventure Time showrunner Adam Muto all currently attached. There are also two new spin-offs in the works for the franchise as well that are titled Adventure Time: Side Quests and Adventure Time: Heyo BMO. But the release windows or dates for each of these new animated releases have yet to be announced as of the time of this publication.

HT – @RegularTweetsUK on X