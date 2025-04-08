White Lotus & Fallout Star Walton Goggins Addresses Fans’ Wish for Him to do True Detective With Sam Rockwell

Actor Walton Goggins is definitely up for a season on True Detective, partnered up with his friend and colleague Sam Rockwell. Both actors are in the main cast of The White Lotus Season 3, which just wrapped up this weekend on HBO and Max. Noting their chemistry together, many fans online have suggested that they would make a great duo for a future season of True Detective — an anthology series that typically centers around an odd pair of characters each season. Goggins was asked about this growing fan campaign in an interview with Complex, and he was enthusiastic about it.

“Oh, wouldn’t that be interesting?” Goggins said when the True Detective idea was brought to him. “Why not? …I hadn’t heard that chatter, but hey, why not? I would love to see that too!” In that same interview, Goggins said that spending time with Rockwell was his favorite part of filming The White Lotus Season 3, describing Rockwell as “one of my best friends.”

Courtesy of HBO

As far as we know, there are no official plans in the works to get Goggins and Rockwell together on True Detective. The idea stems entirely from comment sections and fan forums, but whenever it has been brought up there, it has garnered a lot of enthusiasm from fans. HBO has ordered a fifth season of True Detective, and has not yet revealed its stars. The latest report said that casting and production would both take place in 2025, so perhaps it’s not too late to pivot to Goggins and Rockwell. If not, maybe a future season could put them together.

The White Lotus would lead nicely into True Detective for this pair. Both shows are surreal, eerie, and fraught with ineffable questions. Goggins played Rick Hatchett in Season 3, while Rockwell played his friend Frank. The two spend about two chaotic episodes together, providing a clear example of what fans would be hoping for in a future collaboration.

Right now, Goggins has two ongoing series to occupy his schedule — Fallout and Invincible, both on Prime Video. He is expected to return in the upcoming seasons of both shows. Meanwhile, Rockwell has a whopping nine upcoming projects listed on his IMDb page, though two are already finished and awaiting release, while two more are in post-production. Still, he might be hard to pin down for an eight-episode drama.

For now, fans will have to keep their fingers crossed if they want to see these two team up for a dark mystery on True Detective. Previous seasons are streaming now on Max, along with The White Lotus.