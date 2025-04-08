John Glover Makes Gremlins: The Wild Batch Debut in First Look Clip (Exclusive)

Play video

Gremlins: The Wild Batch is returning for the second half of season 2 very soon, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the anticipated Wild Batch debut of John Glover. Glover starred in Gremlins 2: The New Batch, and now returns to the franchise as Rodney, who has a mysterious connection with the Clamp family. As you can see in the video above, Rodney is stuck in Clamp Castle, and now so is the team, but perhaps they can help each other find a way out and avoid the castle’s phantom Lady Lilian Clamp. You can watch the full clip in the video above.

When you’re dealing with phantoms, anything is possible, which the team will soon learn. While the ultimate goal remains to free Elle’s mother from the Water God Kung-Kung, they will have to figure out a way out of the castle first, and that means getting Rodney’s help. He isn’t too keen to be captured by Lilian Clamp though, so that might not be easy, but Chang can be quite convincing.

The episode is titled Never Get Out of the Truck, and the logline reads, “Our heroes journey west to free Elle’s mother from servitude to the Water God Kung-Kung, but find themselves stranded in the deadly tourist trap known as CLAMP CASTLE.”

Glover is the latest addition to an already fantastic voice cast, which includes Simu Liu, Kelly Hu, Will Forte, Ronny Chieng, Michael Paul Chan, Keith David, Kelly Hu, and Jimmy O. Yang, just to name a few. Liu’s new character Chang has had a big impact on season 2 already, and as evidenced in the clip, that will only continue as we make our way to the season finale. You can check out the official description of Gremlins: The Wild Batch below.

“Taking place one year after the events of season one, GREMLINS: THE WILD BATCH follows Gizmo, Sam, and Elle as they travel from their home in Shanghai to San Francisco, bringing even more magic, mystery and Mogwai mayhem. Hot on the trail of a new brood of evil Mogwai, our heroes journey deep into the American West, coming up against new supernatural creatures and picking up a few mysterious characters along the way.”

Gremlins: The Wild Batch is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Steven Spielberg serves as executive producer, along with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Presidents of Amblin Television, and Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. Tze Chun serves as showrunner and executive producer. Brendan Hay serves as executive producer with Dan Krall serving as Supervising Producer. Joe Dante serves as consulting producer.”

Season 2’s second half will hit Max on April 10th, and you can check out the official description below.

