Big Hero 6 Animated Series To End Next Month

Big Hero 6: The Series, the Marvel-inspired animated series from Disney XD, will wrap up its three-season run on February 15, setting the stage for next year's Baymax solo spinoff series on Disney+. The show, which spun out of the Academy Award-winning animated feature film of the same name, will conclude with "Krei-oke Night / The Mascot Upshot," in which Krei recruits Big Hero 6 to help launch his latest invention, a karaoke machine. The series will continue to air on Disney Channels around the world and the first two seasons are available on Disney+, with the third expected on the platform later this year.

In celebration of the series, the cast - Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit, Jamie Chung, Genesis Rodriguez, Khary Payton, Brooks Wheelan – gathered virtually to talk about their characters and share their favorite memories from the series. You can see their conversation below.

In the second half of the finale, when the mascots decide to add a new member to their family, Hiro sees an opportunity to defeat them once and for all.

The Emmy-nominated animated series will air its finale on Monday, February 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes leading up to the finale will premiere every Monday, beginning February 1, in that same time slot. All episodes premiere on Disney XD and in DisneyNOW. The series will continue to air on Disney Channels around the world and the first two seasons are available on Disney+.

Big Hero 6: The Series continues the adventures and friendship of tech genius Hiro, his compassionate, cutting-edge robot Baymax and their friends Wasabi, Honey Lemon, Go Go and Fred as they form the legendary superhero team Big Hero 6 and embark on high-tech adventures protecting their city from an array of scientifically enhanced villains. In his normal day-to-day life, Hiro faces daunting academic challenges and social trials at San Fransokyo Institute of Technology.

The series voice cast includes Maya Rudolph as Aunt Cass, Ryan Potter as Hiro, Scott Adsit as Baymax, Jamie Chung as Go Go, Khary Payton as Wasabi, Genesis Rodriguez as Honey Lemon, and Brooks Wheelan as Fred.

Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley and Nick Filippi, the team behind the Emmy Award-winning global hit Disney Channel series Kim Possible, serve as executive producers. The series is a production of Disney Television Animation.

