Fan-Favorite Dexter Actor Confirms Return for Resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection will see the return of a fan-favorite Miami Metro character from the original series. Dexter: Resurrection is one of the biggest shows of the summer as it continues the story of a beloved fictional serial killer played by Michael C. Hall. Weeks after being shot by his own son, Dexter emerges from a coma and heads to New York City to try to make things right with his kid. Unfortunately, he is being haunted by his past as Angel Batista returns to investigate Dexter under suspicion of being the Bay Harbor Butcher. It’s hardly an unfamiliar plot line, but it’s one that is made more dramatic given the two decades of history and current circumstances.

The first episode of Dexter: Resurrection was jam-packed with cameos of characters from Dexter’s past. Not only is he reconnected with the ghost of his father who will be by his side the whole season, but he also has some heart to hearts with the Trinity Killer, Miguel Prado, and James Doakes. It is expected that other Dexter characters will pop up later in the show, but there have still been some question marks with regards to a few key characters from Dexter’s past.

Earlier this year, Dexter actor Desmond Harrington was asked whether he was going to return as Joey Quinn in Dexter: Resurrection. He got very cagey and wouldn’t confirm nor deny anything. People took this as a not-so-subtle hint that Harrington would return. The first two episodes of the show have aired and he hasn’t popped up yet, calling into question when and if he will appear.

Dexter: Resurrection Will Bring Back Joey Quinn, Confirms Desmond Harrington

However, a new teaser for the rest of the season was released and eagle-eyed fans think they spotted Quinn. In a blink and you’ll miss it shot, we see a Miami Metro police car with a detective standing over a body in the background. The detective is out of focus, but his body and stance look just like Quinn. Desmond Harrington took to Instagram to confirm it, posting the image and saying he couldn’t say anything more. He thanked the creative team for bringing him back, confirming he is in Dexter: Resurrection. It’s unclear just how large his role will be, but this is sure to excite fans. Quinn is one of the best characters from the original show and has a very interesting history with Dexter.

Not only did Quinn hire someone to investigate Dexter, but he also dated Deb. He was in love with her up until she died and was willing to turn a blind eye to Dexter blatantly murdering her killer for revenge. Some have questioned over the years whether Quinn really knows the truth about Dexter. Either way, if Quinn is getting involved, he will likely find out that Dexter is alive and that may drum up some drama. If he finds out the truth, he could become motivated to take Dexter down as a way of avenging Deb. There’s a lot of potential for something really intense here, but we’ll just have to wait and see how it all unravels.

Dexter: Resurrection has plans for at least three seasons, so even if Quinn doesn’t become a main player this season, he could in the future. The show is already a massive hit with fans and critics alike. It has one of the highest ratings on Rotten Tomatoes of the entire Dexter franchise, holding a strong 90%. We gave Dexter: Resurrection a 4 out of 5 in our review, praising it for its thrilling drama, blending the old with the new, and offering a brilliant character study for Dexter Morgan.

Dexter: Resurrection airs Fridays on Paramount+. What characters do you want to see return? Let me know in the comments.