Black Mirror has been a staple of TV since it premiered in 2011 and the series has remained a fan-favorite since it made the leap to Netflix, producing even more episodes and expanding it into a full-fledged multiverse of technoparanoia. When Black Mirror first premiered on the BBC it kicked off as an anthology style show in the vein of The Twilight Zone, with creator Charlie Brooker harnessing the potential for technology into dastardly ways. By showing us horrific versions of our potential future, Black Mirror has been able to make us consider our present and where we’re headed; even when you turn off your TV after watching an episode what do you see? A black mirror.

Netflix has dropped six more episodes of Black Mirror this week with the show’s seventh season, including a sequel to one of its most popular episodes. With sevens full seasons of TV, a Christmas special, and an interactive feature film all under its belt, Black Mirror has a huge oeuvre of stories to watch, and we’ve got them all ranked for you here.

The Bad Episodes of Black Mirror

34) Men Against Fire

Perhaps one of Black Mirror‘s most pedestrian efforts on the whole, “Men Against Fire” fails to satisfy on nearly every level, especially it’s dramatic twist. This linchpin for the entire narrative is unable to overcome its own predictability but also feels trite in its satire. Sadly not even Sarah Snook and Michael Kelly can save this one.

33) Playtest

With apologies to Wyatt Russell and director Dan Trachtenberg, “Playtest” just doesn’t hold up when compared to most of the other episodes. Though it’s Kojima-inspired central plot isn’t a bad one, it hinges its entire narrative on a tired twist. In the end its feels more lazy than Black Mirror is capable of being.

32) Crocodile

If this were on another series it might be ranked higher, but in the pantheon of Black Mirror tales, the central technology of “Crocodile” isn’t exciting, but its larger portrait of a woman breaking down as her consequences come home isn’t fun to watch. That might seem like an oxymoron when it comes to Black Mirror, but even its nastiest episodes are still entertaining. Points for a creative title though, it stumped many fans for a while, and still might (hint: Google “Crocodile Tears.”).

The OKAY Episodes of Black Mirror

31) Arkangel

A good idea for Not-Too-Distant-Future technology that starts in an interesting place but ends in a poor one, the lampooning of helicopter parenting in “Arkangel” is a longer tale than perhaps it should be. It’s not bad, but it’s one of the least enjoyable stories to watch play out, even if it’s satirical leanings are interesting.

30) Bete Noire (Season 7 – NEW)

What starts out as a really weird and very Black Mirror premise devolves by the end into perhaps the most fantastical story that the series has ever told. There’s nothing inherently wrong with a big swing of this degree, but it leaves the grounded appeal of the series behind in favor of a punchline that only partially works. That said, the lead performances by Siena Kelly and Rosy McEwen do make this a worthwhile watch.

29) Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too

The quintessentially “fine” episode of the series, the Miley Cyrus-starring tale gets more hate than it deserves, even if it’s just okay. Perhaps the biggest issue with the episode is that even though it has a satisfying ending, it holds back on giving the audience any kind of comeuppance for its biggest antagonists. Even when the twist that the tiny robot toy has a full mind of its own re-contextualizes the entire episode, the opening 20 minutes are pretty…normal.

28) Mazey Day

Though among the shortest episodes in the entire series, elements of “Mazey Day” take far too long to really get interesting and its big surprise don’t necessarily make the wait all that worth it. There’s some fun carnage to be had in its final minutes but at times it feels like you’re watching an entirely different TV series from Black Mirror. Not bad, not good, just okay.

27) The Waldo Moment

A post-President Donald Trump world doesn’t make this one seem as far-fetched. Combo that with the rise in AI online and “The Waldo Moment” is sadly looking more accurate to our reality than many of the other episodes. Though it’s funny at times, the grating sensibilities of its lead character keep this down compared to the rest. Points for being pretty mean and having a rug-pull ending though.

26) Hated in the Nation

The biggest problem with the episode is that it overstays its welcome, not really making its full run time as noteworthy as it might be if it were cut down to the length of other episodes. There is a level of prescient predictability at the center of “Hated in the Nation” that makes it feel too real, but the slowed pace in its unfolding mystery can become a chore. Granted, its final scenes really do have a sense of poetic justice that few others in the series have managed.

25) Bandersnatch

Will Poulter’s performance anchors Bandersnatch, and when he’s not on screen the whole thing suffers a bit. Kudos to Charlie Brooker and David Slade for making this clear gimmick something that’s fun to watch, but the overall experience wears thin despite its satisfying sequences. The branching pathways across Bandersnatch offer fun moments of meta-jokes which have been one of the best things about Netflix-era Black Mirror.

24) Hang the DJ

What makes this episode so good is the simplicity, it’s central tech isn’t too fantastical to not be believed and the two leads, Georgina Campbell and Joe Cole, are a charming pair to watch. The larger twist of “Hang the DJ” is rooted in a surprise that if handled poorly could make it feel like the majority of its story have been cheapened; however, the ending of the episode where this is confirmed actually paints a complete picture of their relationship and makes it a solid episode.

The Good Episodes of Black Mirror

23) Striking Vipers

Routinely summarized in a derogatory way, “Striking Vipers” is actually a really unique examination about male intimacy and friendship through a lens that no other series would be able to accomplish. Special shout out to the two pairs of actors that play its lead characters, Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in reality and Pom Klementieff and Ludi Lin in the game, who give a pretty seamless performance across the entire episode.

22) Loch Henry

The clear indictment of true crime obsessive watchers and producers (Netflix included) is the best element of “Loch Henry,” making its final minutes a conclusion that will linger (the best kind). There’s just a bit of plodding along to get to this angle, which leaves you with some confusion while watching.

21) Smithereens

The best of the show’s fifth season earns such a high place because of its conclusion. A deeply human story that finds itself thrust in an uncaring world where news stories online are just things that happen and have no anchor for anyone reading them. Reality is disposable, no matter what class you belong to. Secretly this might be Black Mirror‘s biggest indictment on our world.

20) Metalhead

Where “Metalhead” succeeds is in immediately setting up its unique world and the particularly wicked technology that inhabits it. Things don’t stop there however as director David Slade is able to find new ways to ramp up the tension and make this extended chase scene feel fresh and unique in the pantheon of Black Mirror. The episode really succeeds by having the biggest possible gut punch of an ending that elevates it above many others from the Netflix-era of episodes.

19) Joan Is Awful

The right amount of “Wait, WHAT?” is present throughout “Joan Is Awful” to make its central hook immediately watchable for anyone. For the episode however the real magic trick is in sticking the landing with the extensive layers it’s hiding under the surface, which it manages to handle with a poignant sense of drama. Plus the meta-takedown of Netflix and Netflix subscribers is just an added bonus.

18) Nosedive

Being set in a world not too far from our own is how “Nosedive” is able to make itself feel instantly relatable, even if its bland, beige template is off putting (it’s supposed to be!). Bryce Dallas Howard juggles playing a character that has to wear multiple faces across all her interactions, giving layers to her performance including acting as a character who is performing for others. There’s a classic middle-finger to the sky ethos that wraps up “Nosedive” and gives it all of its power.

17) Playthings (Season 7 – NEW)

“Playthings” stands out from the rest of Black Mirror Season 7 due to it being a plot heavy episode and not one with deep character examinations. Even with that keeping it down compared to the other episodes, it’s still a really fun story and one that feels quintessentially Black Mirror. The episode also earns some extra points for giving us a post-Bandersnatch Colin Ritman.

16) Demon ’79

From its 16mm grain to its Hammer horror aesthetic, there’s a lot to immediately like about “Demon’ 79” which is only made better as it continues onward. Though one of the few overtly supernatural stories in the entire series, the episode fully embodies the moral, but nihilistic, choices

15) Common People (Season 7 – NEW)

Starting Black Mirror season 7 with this specific episode feels like the series letting audiences know that they’re going back to basic. Though a major technological feat is at the center of “Common People,” and quickly devolves into a nightmare, the series manages to use that as a way to put two major elements of modern culture into its crosshairs for a proper skewing. Take that and add on that gigantic bummer of an ending and you’ve got a solid episode of Black Mirror.

14) White Bear

Lenora Crichlow navigating a strange world that unfolds for her the same way it does the audience is why “White Bear” begins the Top 10 Black Mirror episodes. Even if you know where this one is going, the script and direction are tight as a drum, so there’s always something new to spot with each go around, making its Groundhog Day-like narrative more interesting with repeat viewings.

13) White Christmas

Black Mirror‘s experimentation with an anthology story within a bigger picture pays off in a major way with its 2014 Christmas special. This episode knows exactly how long to spend in each wildly weird place, with the technology at the center of it all getting just enough space to be unique and fun. To make things even better, its ending manages to both take your breath away with its harshness while also making you laugh a little bit thanks to its musical choices.

The Great Episodes of Black Mirror

12) Beyond the Sea

Easily the best episode of Black Mirror‘s sixth season. “Beyond the Sea” fully harnesses the elements of the series’ mission statement in major ways, putting a unique piece of technology at the core of a story that is more about the dark hearts of humanity than what an advancement can do to us.

11) Be Right Back

When this episode was release, it seemed fantastical, but in the modern era the contents of “Be Right Back” might as well be a Tuesday. That does not change the inherent tragedy to the entire episode however, and the devastating performances brought to life by Hayley Atwell and Domhnall Gleeson. For an episode that is this sad on every level, there’s no room for Black Mirror‘s typical level of meanness.

10) Hotel Reverie (Season 7 – NEW)

Playing with the form and visual aesthetic of the series gives “Hotel Reverie” a major edge over many other episodes, especially because it manages to stick so close to the details of old Hollywood. But the combination of a story that puts human tragedy at the heart and uses this surprising technology as the push through the door into that exploration is why “Hotel Reverie” is such an immediate classic. Stellar performances by Issa Rae and Emma Corrin make this an episode that is as heart-warming as it is bittersweet, with characters that feel far more real than you might expect.

9) The Entire History of You

Even though it doesn’t crack the Top 5, this might be one of the most quintessential episodes of the entire Black Mirror series. Set in a world where memories can be replayed at will, the episode thoughtfully deconstructs why this is a terrible idea and how it will actually ruin…everything! Written by Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and starring Toby Kebbell and Jodie Whittaker, the episode has one of the most upsetting endings of the series.

8) Black Museum

It would be very easy for an episode of Black Mirror that is populated by Easter Eggs to feel indulgent, but they amount to fun window dressing while Black Museum‘s actual stories offer more weight. In the same way that “White Christmas” is able to weave a trio of tales together, Black Museum spins multiple plates that all come together in a satisfying way while maintaining a level of shock and surprise all along the way.

7) USS Callister: Into Infinity (Season 7 – NEW)

The prospect of following up one of the very best episodes of Black Mirror is one that feels impossible, and even though “USS Callister: Into Infinity” isn’t quite as good as its predecessor it’s still one of the high marks of Black Mirror Season 7. What’s immediately so interesting about this follow-up is that it is both an actual sequel to the previous episode but also one that deliberately recontextualizes everything you thought you knew about the original. Answers fly in to questions that you didn’t know you had, and surprises abound that give this a fresh perspective and an edge. It’s an all-time great.

6) Shut Up and Dance

Though its ending might leave you with a “Well, what was the point of it all?” feeling, that IS the point of it all. The characters are pushed to their limits and forced to entertain the persons that are blackmailing them, it’s both a commentary on the internet age and us as viewers. Shut up and Dance manages to channel the mean streak that the best episodes of Black Mirror have inhabited before it, while also delivering a solid thriller where “How will they get out of this?” is consistently answered with a surprise.

The Best Episodes of Black Mirror

5) Eulogy (Season 7 – NEW)

A theme of Black Mirror Season 7 is personal tragedies, and “Eulogy” is without a doubt the heaviest of these explorations. Anchored by an all-time performance by the always amazing Paul Giamatti, the exploration of memory, time, and perspective in “Eulogy” give it a really unique place in the larger Black Mirror pantheon but propel it to the top of the charts for the most recent batch. Couple Giamatti’s work with the stunning writing and surprising cinematography and you’ve got easily one of the five best episodes of Black Mirror ever.

4) Fifteen Million Merits

It would be easy for this episode of the series to be overstuffed. Not only is it set in a world pretty far removed from reality, but it’s lampooning reality television, competition shows, and the entire media complex as a whole. There’s a lot going on, and the fact that “Fifteen Million Merits” can juggle all these things and tell a grounded story is a testament to all the talent involved. Daniel Kaluuya and Jessica Brown Findlay deliver stellar performances that break your heart and keep you on your toes.

3) The National Anthem

It takes a giant amount of courage to debut the first episode of your new anthology TV show with THIS episode, but “The National Anthem” was the perfect start because it exemplifies exactly what makes the series great. A world not too far away from our own? Check. A horrifying predicament? Check. A lead character given an unenviable task? Check. An ending that makes you want to vomit more than once? Check. Not much has lived up to the bleak nature of “The National Anthem” and its cynical view of the world ever since it premiered.

2) USS Callister

By making its scope incredibly niche, “USS Callister” is able to zero in on a unique viewpoint that is also universal, the toxic traits of the online modern man. Fan-favorite chameleon Jesse Plemons delivers one of the best performances of the entire series by having to walk two paths, the dower and miserable reality of his character Robert Daly and the William Shatner-inspired version he plays in the video game that is at its core. There’s a reason this episode won four Primetime Emmy awards.

1) San Junipero

It’s with nothing but irony, a staple of Black Mirror, that we crown it’s “happiest” episode the best of the entire series. “USS Callister” may have the most Emmy Awards under its belt, but “San Junipero” was the first in the series to win one, and for good reason. Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Mackenzie Davis are the glue that keeps this together with performances that mask this episode’s secretly tragic ending as a heartfelt, sweet, and grounded one. The episode is a wholly complete story that manages to not only engage with all of the themes that Black Mirror has explored throughout its tenure, but sticks the landing in a way that makes viewers not feel completely awful for once.