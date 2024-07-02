Blade Runner 2099: Prime Video Series Reveals Cast

Blade Runner 2099 has some new castmembers for the Prime Video TV series. Variety reports that Dimitri Abold (The Hunger Games franchise), Katelyn Rose Downey (The Nun II), Lewis Gribben (Somewhere Boy), and Daniel Rigby (Renegade Nell) will join Blade Runner 2099 as series regulars alongside Hunter Schaeffer and Michelle Yeoh. Some recurring guest stars are on the way as well with Amy Lennox (Holby City), Johnny Harris (A Gentleman In Moscow), Sheila Atim (The Woman King) and Matthew Needham (House of the Dragon) filling those roles. Unfortunately for fans, nothing has been announced about the plot or specific actors’ character details as of yet. But, those details will eke their way out at some point.

One things the viewers know heading into Blade Runner 2099 is that the series will be set after Blade Runner 2049. Right now, the show is already in production over in Prague. Barcelona will play host to some of the filming as well. Ridley Scott is attached to the project as an executive producer. Silka Luisa is the showrunner in-charge of Blade Runner 2099. Alcon Entertainment’s co-fonders, Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson also snagged an executive producing role. They’ve been stewarding parts of the franchise since Blade Runner 2049’s release. Jonathan van Tulleken is set to direct the first two episodes.

Prime Video Hyped For Blade Runner 2099

Blade Runner 2049’s iconic ride.

Of course, Amazon Studios is excited to debut a new entry in the beloved Sci-Fi series. Back in the Blade Runner 2049 days, no one could have dreamed of the expansion of this property. Animes and other spinoffs seemed like a pipe dream back then. But, now, when IP is more dominant than ever, we’re gettng a show with an A-list cast.

“The original Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we’re excited to introduce Blade Runner 2099 to our global Prime Video customers,” Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, previously wrote. “We are honored to be able to present this continuation of the Blade Runner franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, Blade Runner 2099 will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors.”



“We are delighted to continue our ﻿working relationship with our friends at Amazon,” Alcon Entertainment co-CEOs and co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, added of Blade Runner 2099. “And we are beyond excited to continue to extend the Blade Runner canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created. Audiences first discovered Ridley Scott’s brilliant vision for Blade Runner 40 years ago, and since then, it has become one of the most influential science-fiction films of all time.”

They continued, “Denis Villeneuve’s follow-up sequel, Blade Runner 2049, then became one of the best-reviewed sequels of all time. So, we recognize that we have a very high bar to meet with this next installment. Together with Silka and our partners at Amazon, and Scott Free Productions, we hope that we can live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of Blade Runner.”

