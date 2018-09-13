‘Blue’s Clues’ Revival Gets New Host And New Name

Nickelodeon is bringing back the beloved dog Blue, but this time he’ll be starring alongside a new host.

Nickelodeon announced that Blue’s Clues is being retitled Blue’s Clues and You, and will star Broadway actor Joshua Dela Cruz as the show’s host (via THR). Dela Cruz recently understudied as Aladdin as part of the Aladdin Broadway Musical and will be taking the role that was once held by former host Steve Burns. Burns also had a hand in casting Dela Cruz, and couldn’t be happier with the pick.

“I had the great honor of being a part of the search for the new host, and I give Josh two thumbs-up,” Burns said. “He can definitely fill my shoes, and the rugby shirt.”

“The search for the new host of Blue’s Clues & You was no small task, but we knew as soon as we met Josh that he was the perfect choice,” said Shelly Sumpter Gillyard, executive vp talent, music and events at Nickelodeon Group. “From his genuineness to his comedic timing and range, there was no doubt that he could carry the show on for the next generation of preschoolers.”

As for the new title, fans shouldn’t worry about it deviating too much from the original’s formula. The show will still center on the host’s interactions with Blue, an adorable puppy who leaves pawprints on clues for the viewers to try and solve.

Dela Cruz’s background in the theater will only help in his new role, and that’s one of the key reasons Nickelodeon picked him for the part.

“From the moment we decided to make a new version of the series, we knew that so much of the energy and magic of the show comes from the host’s ability to bring preschoolers into the colorfully animated world of Blue and her friends,” added Cathy Galeota, senior vp preschool content at Nickelodeon Group. “Josh’s wonderful theater background and his natural charisma checked all the boxes for us, and of course Steve’s stamp of approval only solidified our decision.”

Blue’s Clues was created by Traci Paige Johnson, Todd Kessler, and Angela C. Santomero, and hit Nickelodeon in September of 1996, running for six seasons. The show became a staple in living rooms around the world and was heralded as an innovator in interactivity with kids.

Blue’s Clues & You will start filming later this month, but no official release date has been announced.