Bluey LEGO Sets Are Officially On The Way

The rumors were true! LEGO has officially announced a partnership with BBC Studios that will see sets inspired by the wildly popular animated TV series Bluey come to life for young fans. Specifically, six LEGO Bluey sets are expected to launch in 2025 across the LEGO 4+ and LEGO Duplo themes. Here’s everything that we know…

At this point, LEGO has only offered a teaser of collection that hints at sets inspired by Bluey and Bingo, though the official Bluey Facebook page gave fans a good look at a LEGO build of the Long Dog Easter Egg as part of a Christmas post. Note that several Bluey-themed designs have reached the 10,000 supporter goal on LEGO Ideas, which is a clear indicator of excitement, but none have come to fruition thus far. LEGO notes that a full reveal will happen this spring, so stay tuned to our LEGO page for updates. Here’s what LEGO and the BBC had to say about the partnership:

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring together the worlds of LEGO Play and Bluey with the team at BBC Studios. It’s been a long time coming and we believe that this partnership is a match made in heaven for younger builders and families alike. Just like the LEGO brand, the Bluey brand has play at the heart of everything they do, which aligns perfectly with the LEGO brand values and mission.” said Michaela Edgerley Stovicek, Head of Preschool at the LEGO Group.

Julie Kekwick, Head of Licensing Hardlines Consumer Products at BBC Studios added: “W e’re thrilled to partner with the LEGO Group for Bluey! We believe that LEGO Bluey products will offer families a fantastic new way to engage with beloved characters and stories from the hit animated series, cultivating even more imaginative play inspired by the Heelers”

A Bluey Movie Is Also On The Way

If you’re unfamiliar with Bluey, you probably don’t have kids. It’s undoubtedly the most popular children’s show on the planet, which is why a feature film was recently greenlit for 2027. Unfortunately, this news also comes with a bit of uncertainty about the future of the series beyond Season 3. Bluey creator Joe Brumm published a letter announcing that he would be leaving the series to focus on the movie:

“I always said I wouldn’t keep making the show if I thought I couldn’t make any new season as good as the last. This would have been the case for me with a potential season four, so I’ve decided to take a break from my involvement in the TV series. In the event I can’t wrap my head around doing more seasons myself, The Sign will mark my TV finale for Bluey and I wrote it as such,” Brumm wrote in the letter.

A description of the series reads: “Bluey follows a loveable, inexhaustible, Blue Heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun.” The show streams on Disney+ in the U.S.