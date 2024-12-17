Bluey Creator Announces He’s Stepping Away From the Series

Massive Bluey news arrived on Tuesday morning, as it was announced that Disney, the BBC, and Ludo Studio were all teaming up for a feature-length Bluey movie. The film is set to be released in theaters around the world in 2027, and everyone is already preparing for one of the biggest box office debuts in history (given the massive popularity of the series). While the press release about the movie was nothing but sunshine and rainbows, the overall Bluey news on Tuesday was more bittersweet.

Bluey creator Joe Brumm published a letter announcing that he would be leaving the series, at least for the time being. Brumm acknowledged that he hasn’t had any plans for the show after Season 3, and and that he is pivoting his attention to the upcoming movie (that he wrote and is directing).

“I always said I wouldn’t keep making the show if I thought I couldn’t make any new season as good as the last. This would have been the case for me with a potential season four, so I’ve decided to take a break from my involvement in the TV series. In the event I can’t wrap my head around doing more seasons myself, The Sign will mark my TV finale for Bluey and I wrote it as such,” Brumm wrote in the letter.

“Bluey has completely changed my life. It’s been an immensely satisfying thing to be a part of, more than I can really put into words. To walk away from it while it’s at such a height will seem crazy to come but, for now, I am finding it difficult to reach back genuinely into that four to six year old world and write authentically.”

The Bluey creator went on to say that those involved with the show have supported his decision to step away. He also explained that this doesn’t mean that the Bluey series is over, just that he won’t be a part of it should it continue.

“My Bluey crew and all the creative people in my life completely understand my decision,” said Brumm. “Working with that wonderful group of people has been the absolute highlight of my animation career and I hope Bluey on their CV is a badge of pride for them.

“To be clear, this is not an announcement about the end of the show, but it is an acknowledgment that my focus will be on the film.”

So what does this mean for the future of the Bluey series? Well, that is still up in the air. By the way Brumm words this letter, it sounds like the potential is there for the show to go on without him, but a fourth season still hasn’t been ordered. Brumm is focused on making the movie, which doesn’t arrive until 2027. The show would have to come back before that if it were to continue, so it’s safe to assume a fourth season of Bluey would have to happen without its creator.