You Won’t Believe How Long Bluey Has Been on Streaming’s Top TV Charts

Bluey has been the biggest TV show in the world of streaming all year long, with the widely acclaimed final run of Season 3 episodes this spring carrying conversation about the series well into the fall. It’s no secret that Bluey has been a record-breaking hit this year, but you may be surprised to learn just how long Bluey has been conquering the streaming charts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Each week, Nielsen reveals a rundown of the biggest streaming programs in the country, counting views from most of the major streaming services. In addition to appearing in the top 10 TV shows every week in 2024, Bluey‘s dominance on the charts actually stretches back more than two years.

Bluey has been one of the 10 biggest shows in streaming across the United States for 112 consecutive weeks, according to Nielsen’s streaming data. The last time Bluey wasn’t in a weekly top 10 was in October 2022.

It’ll be interesting to see how long that streak is able to continue, with no new Bluey episodes set to arrive in the immediate future. The series has been on a hiatus since the conclusion of Season 3, and a fourth season has yet to be officially ordered. Right now, fans have getting by on existing episodes and the series of shorts called Bluey Minisodes.

There’s a bright future ahead for Bluey, though, as the already iconic Australian heeler has already been given a starring turn on the big screen. Ludo Studio and BBC have continued their partnership with Disney to produce a feature-length, computer-animated movie that will be released in theaters around the world. The wait for the film will be a lengthy one, unfortunately, as it isn’t set to hit theaters until 2027.

What we don’t know is whether or not there will be more episodes of Bluey in the meantime. After news of the Bluey movie broke earlier this month, creator Joe Brumm officially announced that he was leaving the series, at least temporarily. He’s focusing his work on the movie full-time, though there’s no word on when or if he will go back to the show after that.

The future of the main Bluey series remains up in the air for the time being, which isn’t exactly what fans of the series want to hear. So far, however, that hasn’t seemed to hurt the popularity of Bluey. There haven’t been any new episodes since the spring, but the run of top 10 weeks has yet to fall off, which means the first three seasons are still plenty for the young audience.