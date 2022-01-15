America’s Funniest Home Videos Releases Bob Saget Tribute





America’s Funniest Home Videos is payingp tribute to host Bob Saget this week. A lot of viewers might know him from his time on Full House, but he hosted AFV from 1989 to 1997. It must have been something about that undeniable dad energy that Saget radiated in his performances. A lot of his fellow stars say that he embodied that ethos in everyday life as well. Current host Alfonso Ribeiro gave an intro for a clip posted to YouTube and said, “Take a look back at Bob being Bob.” All of the footage has a comforting affect. It’s effectively a peek back into a different era of television. AFV was appointment programming for a lot of the country back in the early 90s with TGIF and other programming blocks like it on the scene. The presence right a the center was Saget. Check it out for yourself down below.

“By now, pretty much the world has heard of Bob Saget’s passing Sunday morning,” the description reads. “Bob was the backbone of a TV show that has gone onto entertain not only America, but the world. Bob made us smile, he made us laugh out loud and, often times, he would make us giggle. A comedy legend. A kind soul. Our dear friend. We will miss you, Bob.”

Another stirring tribute happened on TV recently as Jimmy Kimmel took a second to remember his friend. It was a speech packed with emotion.

“If you’ve read anything about Bob online last night, if you saw any of the many thoughts from people who knew him personally, a word that came up a lot was ‘the sweetest,’ ” Kimmel explained. “Bob was the sweetest, he was the sweetest man, and the reason people wrote that is because it’s true. It’s the best word — if you had to pick one word to describe him, that was it: the sweetest.”

“I have so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails, calls from Bob,” the host added. “He always had a compliment. He would write sometimes just to tell me he loved me, and I know he did that for many people.”

Kimmel remembered, “I mean funny for real, like when you walked into a party and you saw Bob and his wife Kelly [Rizzo] in the corner, you go straight to them and stay for as long as you could because he had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone.”

