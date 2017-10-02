Watch The Opening To The ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Fan Art Episode

Bob’s Burgers is making history with an episode drawn entirely by its fans, and now we have a first look at the very special episode’s intro.

Fox has released the fan-drawn opening sequence from the Bob’s Fan Art episode of Bob’s Burgers. Give it a watch above.

This Bob’s Burgers episode will feature art drawn by 62 different Bob’s Burgers fans, each with a unique style.

The creators of Bob’s Burgers had put out the call to die-hard fans of the show with some animation knowledge and skill to submit their character designs.

“We didn’t want it to be the ‘best drawings,’ we didn’t want slick and professional results, here,” co-created Loren Bouchard said in a statement. “We weren’t going for that. We wanted it to feel like it feels when you’re online and you stumble across somebody’s fan art — and maybe that fan is a kid, but some of those drawings have more life and energy in them than what we could draw.”

The new season of Bob’s Burgers premiered tonight alongside a Game of Thrones-themed episode of The Simpsons. The episode saw Bob trying to compete with Jimmy Pesto’s restaurant by serving brunch. Naturally, hilarity ensued.

Bob’s Burgers airs Sunday nights at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox.