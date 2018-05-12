‘Bob’s Burgers’ Renewed for Season 9

Bob’s Burgers is officially reopening for a ninth season.

Bob’s Burgers will return to Fox along with two other long-running animated series. Family Guy was renewed for its 17th season and The Simpsons was renewed for its 30th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bob’s Burgers is the Emmy-winning series that follows Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and his quirky family and they navigate the challenges of running Bob’s Burgers restaurant together.

In addition to winning the 2017 Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program, Bob’s Burgers was also nominated for a 2017 Critics’ Choice Award for Best Animation Series and won two Annie Awards for Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production and Outstanding Achievement for Writing in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production. The series also was nominated in 2016 for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program, and in 2015 for Outstanding Animated Program and Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (John Roberts). In 2014, it won its first Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program.

Bob’s Burgers is a production of 20th Century Fox Television and Bento Box Entertainment. The series was created by Loren Bouchard. Bouchard and Jim Dauterive, who serve as executive producers and writers.

Bob’s Burgers‘ voice cast includes H. Jon Benjamin as Bob Belcher, John Roberts as Linda Belcher, Dan Mintz as Tina Belcher, Eugene Mirman as Gene Belcher, and Kristen Schaal as Louise Belcher.

In its most recent season, Bob’s Burgers premiered with an episode that showcased animation inspired by artwork created by fans. The season also included the annual holiday episode and guest stars like Adam Driver, Fred Savage, and Maria Bamford.

This is just the latest good news for Bob’s Burgers fans. A Bob’s Burgers movie was previously announced for release in 2020.

“We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen,” show creator Loren Bouchard said in a statement. “We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s – but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

Bob’s Burgers airs Sunday nights at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.