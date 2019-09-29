Aaron Paul Teases the Real Reason Behind BoJack Horseman’s Cancellation

Netflix has a beloved reputation amongst fans, but it seems their undying support is not enough to keep the animated comedy afloat. Earlier today, news broke confirming BoJack Horseman will be ending with season six, and fans are left to wonder how the show came to this breaking point. However, according to a message from star Aaron Paul, it sounds like the decision came down from Netflix rather than the show’s team.

After news of the show’s cancellation broke, fans were greeted with a post by Paul on Twitter. The actor reached out to distraught fans to thank them for their support, and it was there Paul said Netflix felt it was “time to close” BoJack Horseman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We had a wonderful time making BoJack,” the actor wrote.

We had a wonderful time making Bojack. Couldn’t be more proud. Fell in love with these characters just like everyone else did but sadly Netflix thought it was time to close the curtains and so here we are. They gave us a home for 6 beautiful years. Nothing we could do about it. — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) September 27, 2019

“Couldn’t be more proud. Fell in love with these characters just like everyone else did but sadly Netflix thought it was time to close the curtains and so here we are. They gave us a home for 6 beautiful years. Nothing we could do about it.”

It’s no surprise to hear fans were upset by the comment, but other talent from BoJack Horseman seem to believe a more amicable end was decided with Netflix. Aaron Long, a director on the animated series, tweeted that season six is “the last season on purpose.”

For those of you eager to see the show’s final season, BoJack Horseman will return with season six on October 15. It will run for 16 episodes which will be split into two separate parts. The second half will debut on Netflix starting January 31, 2020.

What do you think about BoJack Horseman‘s surprising cancellation? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!