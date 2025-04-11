WB Exec Won’t Comment on Popular Harry Potter Fan Casting (But Offers Main Trio Update)

Warner Bros. executive Channing Dungey discusses the casting process for the upcoming Harry Potter TV show, offering an update for the main trio of Harry, Ron, and Hermione. In an extensive interview with Deadline covering the studio’s various small-screen efforts, Dungey was asked about how things are going on the Harry Potter front. She indicated that WB has not reached a final decision on on the lead roles. Dungey also explained why Voldemort has yet to be cast, highlighting the character’s importance to the story. When asked about speculation Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy could play the villain, Dungey stated, “I have no comment.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are not yet ready to announce the kids, we’re still working our way through that process,” Dungey said regarding Harry, Ron, and Hermione. When it came to Voldemort, she added, “You’re missing it in your deck, because we are still weighing a couple of different options there, so we’re not quite ready there yet. That’s an important role to get right.”

As the Harry Potter TV show gears up to start production later this year, some roles have been cast. John Lithgow was the first actor confirmed for the project, signing on to play Albus Dumbledore. Reports have also indicated Papaa Esidieu is onboard as Severus Snape, while Janet McTeer will play Minerva McGonagall. It’s also been said that Nick Frost will portray Hagrid, but the actor recently said that is “in no way, shape, or form confirmed.”

While Harry Potter fans wait for official casting announcements, there’s no shortage of speculation and fan casting options that have been discussed. Murphy has emerged as one of the more popular picks for Voldemort, a development that Ralph Fiennes (who played Voldemort in the movies) would be in favor of. Rumors about the Harry Potter show have connected Murphy to the role of Professor Quirrell instead.

Though the targeted summer start date for the Harry Potter TV show’s production is fast approaching, it’s understandable why Warner Bros. is in no rush to announce the full cast. The project is a sizable investment for the studio, as there are plans for it to span a full decade. It’s crucial that the casting process for all the roles — especially Harry, Ron, and Hermione — is extensive and thorough, ensuring that the best actors are selected. Nailing the three lead children roles will be particularly tricky; not only do they have to do a good job portraying the characters’ early years at Hogwarts, the creative team is likely trying to project how each option will grow and evolve as an actor as time goes on. The movies struck gold with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, who became synonymous with their characters over the course of the series. It’s imperative for the TV show to achieve something similar, and that isn’t going to happen if the studio rushes things.

Voldemort is equally pertinent to get right, and it will be a tough task to find someone who can match Fiennes’ intimidating presence as the villain. Murphy would be an inspired choice, as he’s demonstrated time and time again he has the range to play a multitude of characters. He was creepy and unsettling as Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow in Batman Begins, for instance, so he’s proven capable to handle an antagonistic role. Whether he’d want to agree to the significant time commitment the Harry Potter show requires is another matter, but hopefully fans learn who will be playing these characters in the not-too-distant future.