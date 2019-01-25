‘Breaking Bad’ Movie Rumored Cast List Includes Bryan Cranston

Last year, Vince Gilligan, creator of Breaking Bad, announced that he’d be making a follow-up film to the hit series. Since he made it clear the movie would be a sequel, many fans were left with one question: Will Bryan Cranston make an appearance?

According to a Revenge of the Fans exclusive, Cranston is included on the movie’s cast list and is expected to return as his iconic character, Walter White.

RTF reports that the official cast list for Greenbrier, the current code name for the film, includes some exciting names from the Breaking Bad universe. Warning: Some of the following names might be considered spoilers!

They include Jonathan Banks (Mike), Jesse Plemons (Todd), Charles Baker (Skinny Pete), Matt Jones (Badger), Robert Forster (Ed AKA The Disappearer), Tess Harper (Mrs. Pinkman), and Kevin Rankin (Kenny).

However, RTF points out that the two most exciting names on the list are Krysten Ritter (Jane) and Bryan Cranston (Walter White). While Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman) is not included on the list, we already know the actor is set to star in the film.

The interesting thing about this list of names is how many of the characters met their demise in the television series. In addition to White, both Mike and Jane died during the series’ run. Also, if we’re bringing back dead people all willy-nilly, we feel two important names are missing from this list: Dean Norris (Hank) and Giancarlo Esposito (Gus).

While we think it would be ridiculous to resurrect all of these character, we wouldn’t mind seeing them again in a flashback. Speaking of missing names, many of the series most important players aren’t listed, including Anna Gunn (Skylar), RJ Mitte (Walt Jr.), and Betsy Brandt (Marie). Of course, we’re still very early in the process and the above cast list is rumored, so there’s no telling who could show up in this highly-anticipated movie.

RTF predicts this list of names will provide “closure to some of the characters and arcs that were left hanging,” which appears to be the “key motivator for the story of Greenbrier.”

The big question still remains: How will Cranston fit into the movie? The actor confirmed late last year that White is definitely dead, but if there was a creative way to include him in the movie, he’d be down to make an appearance.

“What? Are they gonna show me on a slab or something,” he joked on Today, “That’s not exciting.” However, he did make one thing clear: “I’d love to do a Breaking Bad movie.”

All five seasons of Breaking Bad are currently streaming on Netflix.