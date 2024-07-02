Bridgerton Season 3 Joins Netflix’s Most Popular TV Shows List

Bridgerton has entered the top series of all-time rankings on Netflix again after the success of Season 3. While comments sections roar on social media, Shonda Rhimes has concocted another hit installment of the Regency romance series. All three entries of the franchise are listed there with Bridgerton Season 1 all the way up at number 4. Seasons 2 and 3 are in the 9 and 10 slot respectively. Still, these are wild numbers when you consider how many people have access to Netflix as a service. Showrunner Jess Brownell had a tough task ahead of her stepping into the lead writing role for Season 3, but it’s safe to say she did fine with the fans. Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton’s starring turn was a social media sensation and it is not exactly hard to find videos of the pair reacting to this season’s most emotional moments.

The only downside to this dominance is that there’s going to be a wait for Season 4. Brownell told THR that fans are looking at almost a 2-year reprieve. “I’m really excited about what we’re writing. We’re towards the end with the writers room season, with the scripts. And I feel like it’s some of my best work and my writers room’s best work,” Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’ve just really gelled our collaboration, and we’re firing on all cylinders so I can’t wait for fans to see what we have.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton should take a bow.

“We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language,” she would add. “And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up but somewhere in that range.”

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte Are Hits

Queen Charlotte is a fan-favorite.

Another high-ranking entry on the Netflix charts is Queen Charlotte. The end of Bridgerton Season 3 had people remembering Shonda Rhimes’ spinoff series pretty fondly. With Season 1 of that completed and King George and Charlotte happily married, fans wonder if a Season 2 could be in the works. Funnily enough, so does Netflix. They’ve been asking Shonda Rhimes about it for a while now. The Shondaland founder talked to Variety about her magical romance saga on the streamer and what’s going on with the prequel series. It seems like the writer has a few ideas for where things could go next. But, at the moment, there are no concrete plans. Honestly, Bridgerton Season 4 is probably taking up a bunch of time for her and the rest of the staff right now.

“I feel like I’m having a conversation with Netflix! They ask me this question all the time! I’m trying to figure it out still,” Rhimes smiled during the profile. “I don’t want to tell a story that doesn’t need to be told — do you know what I mean? I don’t want to make a second season of Queen Charlotte, and you’re going to be, like, ‘Well, that was not that great.’”

How much are you enjoying Bridgerton this season? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!