Bridgerton Star Teases Satisfying Season 3 Finale

We're just a few days away from the arrival of Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2, but if series star Martins Imhangbe is right, fans don't have to worry about the ending. Imhangbe, who plays Will Mondrich in the Netflix series, recently told Digital Spy that the Season 3 finale of the wildly popular Bridgerton will leave fans "very satisfied" but will also have them wanting more as well.

"I think they will be very, very satisfied," Imhangbe said. "But also, I think they're gonna want more. It's great drama. It's lovely."

He also spoke a bit about where the finale will take his character and it sounds like things will leave the Mondrich family in a good place.

"I think it will put them in a very high position where they can be of influence," he said. "In terms of their relationship and people aspiring to want to be like them but also the responsibility. I feel like there's going to be a sense of responsibility with the new position. So, whether that's how we support our son or how we support others. But I feel like there's going to be a required sense of responsibility."

Series creator Shonda Rhimes has also teased the Bridgerton Season 3 finale, recently telling Today that she cried at the end because of how moving it is.

"We're very secretive about it but I will say it is sexy and surprising in many ways," Rhimes said. "And also, I cried at the end, I found it very. moving — and I don't always cry. So, I really go into it. It's a beautiful story."

In Bridgerton Season 3, Penelope is finally ready to give up her longtime crush on Colin. However, that doesn't mean she's done with love. Instead, Penelope has decided it's time to take a husband — and preferably one who will give her the freedom to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from the prying eyes of her mother and sisters. Lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season.

But, when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

Who Will Season 4 of Bridgerton Focus On?

While we are still waiting for the resolution of Season 3 of Bridgerton, author Julia Quinn already knows who the focus of Season 4 will be — but she's not telling.

"I can't say a word, I 'll get in so much trouble," Quinn said recently. "I do know, but I can't say yes."

Showrunner Jess Brownell explained that the end of Season 3 will give fans some solid clues as to who is next.

"That's a good question. You have asked the question in a very crafty way because you just asked me what Season 4 is going to be. I won't give you anything, but I do think that there are some clues at the end of Season 3 of where we're headed," Brownell said. "So yeah, I leave that to fans to pick apart, but I think we're tipping our hand just a little bit."

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Part two debuts June 13th.