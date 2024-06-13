Bridgerton Season 4: Showrunner Confirms Long Wait for New Episodes

The second part of Bridgerton's third season arrives on Netflix on Thursday, June 13th, but while the wait for the Season 3 finale is pretty much over, the wait for Season 4 has only begun — and it's going to be a long one. Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter that Season 4 of the wildly popular Netflix series will have a two year wait before it arrives, though when it does finally arrive, Brownell said she's really excited about it and it's some of her best work.

"I'm really excited about what we're writing. We're towards the end with the writers room season, with the scripts. And I feel like it's some of my best work and my writers room's best work," Brownell said. "We've just really gelled our collaboration, and we're firing on all cylinders so I can't wait for fans to see what we have."

She continued, "We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language. And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we're kind of on a two-year pace, we're trying to speed up but somewhere in that range."

As for who Season 4 will center on, Brownell has previously teased that fans of Bridgerton will just have to keep watching — though there will be clues at the end of Season 3 to let fans know where things are headed.

"That's a good question. You have asked this question in a very crafty way because you just asked me what Season 4 is going to be. I won't give you anything, but I do think that there are some clues at the end of Season 3 of where we're headed," Brownell said. "So yeah, I leave that to fans to pick apart, but I think we're tipping our hand just a little bit."

Shonda Rhimes Says Bridgerton Season 3's Finale Made Her Cry

While Season 4 of Bridgerton is off in the future, Season 3 will come to an end this week and according to executive producer Rhimes, the final four episodes are going to be very moving — so much so that she cried, something that she doesn't usually do.

"We're very secretive about it but I will say it is sexy and surprising in many ways. And also, I cried at the end, I found it very moving — and I don't always cry. So, I really got into it. It's a beautiful story," Rhimes said.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Part two debuts June 13th.