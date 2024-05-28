Bridgerton Season 3 Dominates Netflix Top 10

The first part of Bridgerton's third season is now streaming on Netflix and the series is definitely the diamond of the season. Season 3 of Bridgerton is dominating the top of Netflix's Top 10 television charts. The series clocked 92.8 million hours viewed and 25.3 million views to take the honor, putting it well ahead of the number two position — which just so happens to be another season of Bridgerton. Bridgerton's first season holds the number two slot and the rest of the world of Bridgerton is represented in the Top 10 as well. Bridgerton Season 2 comes in fourth while Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story holds the number eight spot. Bridgerton Season 3 is also on track to crack Netflix's Top 10 all-time list as well.

In Bridgerton Season 3, Penelope is finally ready to give up her longtime crush on Colin. However, that doesn't mean she's done with love. Instead, Penelope has decided it's time to take a husband — and preferably one who will give her the freedom to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from the prying eyes of her mother and sisters. Lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season.

But, when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

Why Does Season 3 of Bridgerton Focus on Colin and Penelope?

Julia Quinn, the author of the Bridgerton books, explained a head of Season 3 that she gave full blessing to Shonda Rhimes to shift the storyline for Season 3 to focus on Colin and Penelope.

"I think they had just felt they laid down so much groundwork because we already know Penelope," Quinn said. "We haven't met Benedict's love interest. I suppose people are gonna say, 'They could have introduced her.' But the fact of the matter is, we haven't. And what I try to tell people is, look, once a character has their season, we don't see them as much, right? So, if you love benedict, you want him to wait as long as possible."

Bridgerton's Creator Already Knows Season 4's Love Story

While Season 3 is Colin and Penelope's season, Quinn does already know what love story will be the center of Season 4 — but she's not revealing details.

"I can't say a word, I 'll get in so much trouble," Quinn said recently. "I do know, but I can't say yes."

Showrunner Jess Brownell explained that the end of Season 3 will give fans some solid clues as to who is next.

"That's a good question. You have asked the question in a very crafty way because you just asked me what Season 4 is going to be. I won't give you anything, but I do think that there are some clues at the end of Season 3 of where we're headed," Brownell said. "So yeah, I leave that to fans to pick apart, but I think we're tipping our hand just a little bit."

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Part two debuts June 13th.