Bridgerton Fans Guess Season 4 Leads After Casting Call

Bridgerton's latest bit of casting news has fans thinking they know the protagonist of Season 4. This year, audiences saw Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton get their happy ending. Now, with Netflix actively casting a female actor for the show, fans think that Benedict is the next sibling to get his love story told. In a new casting call, Netflix is currently looking for a character named "Emily" to play a role in Bridgerton Season 4. (Credit to Collider for the spot here.) The listing calls for an actress of East Asian descent in the role. Fans think she could be Sophie Beckett, who Benedict meets at a masquarade ball in his novel.

It could be a case where Emily is merely a cover identity, so that viewers won't catch on to who the love interest will be. Sophie is a mysterious figure who meets Benedict during the Bridgerton's big soiree and starts a whirlwind romance with him despite her concealed identity. Also, Benedict is a fan-favorite so such a choice being revealed would immediately dominate the conversation so close to Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton's time. In a previous conversation with TVInsider, Brownell got asked about the next prospective protagonist. It seems like she and Shonda Rhimes know exactly who is up next and they're not going to let us know until it's time.

(Photo: Benedict or Eloise? What could happen? - Netflix)

"That's a good question. You have asked this question in a very crafty way because you just asked me what Season 4 is going to be. I won't give you anything, but I do think that there are some clues at the end of Season 3 of where we're headed," Brownell smiled during their interview. "So yeah, I leave that to fans to pick apart, but I think we're tipping our hand just a little bit."

The Long Wait For Bridgerton Season 4

(Photo: Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 teases Polin's finale. - Netflix)

Whoever this mysterious Emily ends up being, it will be a while before we get to see Bridgerton Season 4. A lot of loose threads have been teased for the big return to Bridgerton House. But, showrunner Jess Brownell actually says that we're about two years away from seeing what they've got planned. The writer talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the wait for Season 4. She knows that people absolutely adore this show and can't wait to see what happens next. Despite that fan fervor, writing is still ongoing and then they have to film the season. So, the months will have to slip by before we know who is succeeding Penelope and Colin next time around

"I'm really excited about what we're writing. We're towards the end with the writers room season, with the scripts. And I feel like it's some of my best work and my writers room's best work," Brownell said. "We've just really gelled our collaboration, and we're firing on all cylinders so I can't wait for fans to see what we have."

She continued, "We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language. And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we're kind of on a two-year pace, we're trying to speed up but somewhere in that range."

