Bridgerton Returns to the Top of Netflix TV Show Charts

Bridgerton's highly anticipated third season got the split-release treatment from Netflix, with the streaming service debuting new episodes of the season in two different batches. Not only has that spread the season out a little bit for fans of the hit Shonda Rhimes series, but it has also allowed Bridgerton to top the Netflix TV rankings on more than one occasion over the course of just one month.

Unsurprisingly, Bridgerton soared to the top of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list after the first handful of episodes from Season 3 were released back on May 16. The second half of the season was released on Thursday morning, following suit when it comes to the TV charts.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Bridgerton in the number one overall spot once again. The series has been somewhere on the list almost every day since Season 3 Part 1 was released, but now it has retaken the pole position.

