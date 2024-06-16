Bridgerton Returns to the Top of Netflix TV Show Charts
All episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 are now available on Netflix.
Bridgerton's highly anticipated third season got the split-release treatment from Netflix, with the streaming service debuting new episodes of the season in two different batches. Not only has that spread the season out a little bit for fans of the hit Shonda Rhimes series, but it has also allowed Bridgerton to top the Netflix TV rankings on more than one occasion over the course of just one month.
Unsurprisingly, Bridgerton soared to the top of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list after the first handful of episodes from Season 3 were released back on May 16. The second half of the season was released on Thursday morning, following suit when it comes to the TV charts.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Bridgerton in the number one overall spot once again. The series has been somewhere on the list almost every day since Season 3 Part 1 was released, but now it has retaken the pole position.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!
1. Bridgerton
"This period drama set in Regency Longdon returns with a sweeping new love story as romance blooms between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton."
2. Perfect Match
"To stay in this game, single men and women must match with the partner who's perfect for them — at least, until someone better comes along."
3. Your Honor
"Bryan Cranston stars as a judge desperate to protect his son in this gripping drama produced by the creators of The Good Wife and Evil."
4. Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn
"Comedian Jo Kay riffs on everything from energy vampires to mumble rap to taking the perfect selfie during this unfiltered stand-up special."
5. Sweet Tooth
"With a reluctant protector he calls Big Man by his side, lovable deer-boy hybrid Gus ventures into a dangerous world to find answers about his family."
6. Eric
"A tenacious cop enters the dark underbelly of '80s New York to track down two missing children, and finds a Big Apple that's rotten to its core."
7. Dancing for the Devil
"Young social media influencers signed to a management company that promised them fame — for a price. This docuseries explores the 7M Films controversy."
8. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
"Humor meets humility as David Letterman drives in-depth conversations with big-name guests in this 'thoughtful, funny, and moving' series (The Verge)."
9. King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch
"Rare collectibles fetch big money at a leading auction house in this nostalgic series that may just inspire you to take a look around your own home."
10. Geek Girl
"Awkward teen Harriet has always wanted to fit in. Until she gets scouted by a top London model agent and learns that some people are meant to stand out."